Jennifer Aniston 'stronger' in wake of split

Jennifer Aniston is "stronger than she's ever been" following her split from Justin Theroux, as she's become less "reliant" on other people.

The 'Friends' actress and the 46-year-old actor confirmed on Thursday they separated at the end of last year after two-and-a-half years of marriage, and sources have now said Jennifer is making an effort to be less "reliant" on other people now that she's single again.

An insider said: "This is the last time she'll get swept away by the charms of someone who isn't right for her. She's independent and stronger than she has ever been. She's not reliant on anyone."

Sources close to the 49-year-old actor also claim she struggled to "fit in" to Justin's lifestyle, as he strived for the "arty scene" and she would rather have "cosy nights in".

Another source said: "The arty scene really embraced him. He's a quirky character with very diverse interests. He loves fashion, design and, weirdly, has a collection of human teeth.

"The reality is Jen just doesn't fit in. She's a home girl who likes cosy nights in with friends. He wants to feel cutting-edge and different."

And it has also been reported that the pair spent much of their time apart with Justin in New York and Jennifer in Los Angeles, which only served to cause more friction in their relationship.

The source told The Sun newspaper: "The reality is he's been partying with all sorts of people in New York and couldn't have looked less like a married man.

"He's even been telling people he's single, while she spends most of her time in LA doing yoga, eating healthily and living a quiet life.

"They tried to imply they were announcing this to get on the front foot, but they feared the truth might emerge any minute. Too many people had started to realise.

"He's been pretty much living in New York full time and growing close to other people, so it was only a matter of time.

"It's sad this is how things have ended but they're very, very different people - both want to move on as painlessly as possible."

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have decided to split after two and a half years of marriage.

The couple decided to go their separate ways at the end of last year after two and a half years of marriage.

In a joint statement, the former couple said: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

The shock will come as a split to many as Justin had previously described Jennifer as his "ally".

He shared: "Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small. You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back."

The couple tied the knot in August 2015 and it was made "so much more special" because they kept it secret.

Justin added: "It's so much more special when it's just your closest friends and family and it's lovely.[Jennifer and I] wanted it to be a peaceful environment, you don't want it to be hectic."

Justin had admitted being married to Jennifer has had a calming effect on him.

He explained: "Obviously, I'm married. I think marriage taught me to settle a little bit. It does have a calming effect. I think it's at what age you make that commitment. When you hear about people in the '50s getting married at 20, you're like, What were they thinking? My grandparents were together for over 50 years. My grandfather used to write one sentence every day in his journal: 'I love Anne more than ever today.' I think that was his meditation - keeping him in his marriage, and also his appreciation for it. It was very touching."