Jennifer Lopez ending her Las Vegas residency

American star Jennifer Lopez has announced the end of her Las Vegas residency 'All I Have'.

The 48-year-old singer kick-started her run of shows in Sin City at the beginning of 2016, and by its conclusion she'll have performed 125 concerts at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for over 300,000 fans.

In a statement to E! News, she said: "Performing 'All I Have' in Vegas over the last few years has been an incredible and rewarding experience that I won't soon forget.

"Some of the best memories on stage from my career will forever be equated with this city. Thank you to all my fans who traveled far and wide to experience the show with me."

J-Lo will start to round things off with three dates in June 2018 before she ends the residency with 14 dates in September.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, with American Express card members able to get theirs between Monday and Thursday ahead of the general sale, while Total Rewards members will have their own exclusive pre-sale on Wednesday and Thursday.

The announcement comes after it was revealed J-Lo managed to "repair" her relationship with her ex-husband Marc Anthony after they worked together on her upcoming album 'Por Primera Vez'.

She teamed up with the singer - whom she was married to for 10 years from 2004 to 2014, and with whom she has nine-year-old twins Emme and Max - for the Spanish language album.

The American star said that working together helped them patch up some of the "fractured" parts of their relationship so they can now consider each other "friends again".

Jennifer - who is now romancing retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez - told Spotify's '¡Viva Latina!' podcast last month: "[Collaborating on 'Por Primera Vez'] actually kind of repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it kind of made us friends again.

"Because when we first started working together, it's how we met ... we met working. And so we remembered that like, 'Oh right, we connect on this level of music'. We have that. And that's what the album came out of."