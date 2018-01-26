Kajol and Ajay patch up with YRF

Kajol is in a mood to forget and forgive and perhaps so is Ajay Devgn. Kajol was spotted at Yash Raj Studios earlier this week as she began the shoot of her film tentatively titled Eela. The mandatory pooja and the mahurat shot of the film produced by Ajay Devgn Films was canned where Kajol is seen returning home. Kajol who was last seen on the big screen in the Tamil film Velailla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2), was last seen in a Hindi film when she starred with Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale.

Interestingly Kajol had a fall out with YRF Studios when her husband Ajay Devgn's film Son of Sardar clashed with Yash Chopra's swansong Jab Tak Hai Jaan leading to Ajay filing a case against Yash Raj Films with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged use of dominant position for procuring more screens than his film. The plea was rejected and Ajay further approached the Competition Tribunal and that appeal was also rejected.

“Kajol and Rani Mukerji (YRF Big Cheese Aditya Chopra’s wife) met during the shoot of Aanand L Rai’s Zero where the two cousins bonded and all for forgotten, Kajol and Ajay also attended Rani’s father Ram Mukerji’s prayer meet later. All is well between them now,” says an insider.

Not long ago, Kajol also patched up with another frenemy Karan Johar.