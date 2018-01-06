Karan Johar finally welcomes Kangana

Karan Johar was stumped when he was asked a question about whether he would invite Kangana Ranaut on his reality show India’s next superstar where a lot of film aspirants are participating.

While Karan’s co-host on the show Rohit Shetty found the question very amusing, Karan quickly gathered his wits and answered. “If Star Plus invites her to this show. I am sure we will be very happy to have her,” he dodged the query without saying that he would invite her. “Our hearts are big and our house is open and we want, and if we send an invite to her, we will happily welcome her to the show with a lot of respect and love,” he added.

While Kajol has patched up with Karan Johar apparently due to a peace-making process initiated by Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana is yet to see eye to eye with Karan after their fights began after Kangana accused him of nepotism and Karan could not handle it on his earlier chat show.

Interestingly the promo of this Karan Johar – Rohit Shetty reality show says that one does not need to use nepotism to enter the film industry.