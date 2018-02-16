Kareena puts Taimur before work

Kareena Kapoor is being barraged with movie scripts even as her child Taimur Ali Khan is growing up and we are not surprised looking at changing mindsets of Indian film producers. Having said that, the actress is not really finding time to read scripts too.

Hence, she has not signed on a single film in the recent past and will only be doing so after the release of Veere Di Wedding. “She had clearly demarcated her time between her family, her health and fitness and her work and hence has not rushed in and signed too many films. She thought she would sign a film in March, but with Veere Di Wedding coming in June, she would be inking a movie only post that. So, the rest of the time goes to Chhota Nawab,” says a source.

Last seen as a heroine in Ki and Ka in April 2016 and a fleeting appearance in Udta Punjab in June the same year, Kareena will be seen after two years in Veere Di Wedding. And her fans will have to wait a lot more for the next tone.