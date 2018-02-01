Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive in Oslo

Prince William and Katherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by private jet at Gardermoen Airport in Oslo. (Reuters)

Prince William and Katherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are welcomed by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway at Gardermoen Airport in Oslo. (Reuters)

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge greet well wishers during a visit to Matteusskolan in Stockholm,Sweden on January 31, 2018.

Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, will join children who have taken part in the YAM programme during one of their mental health activity sessions, and will speak to the mentors who run the training.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd,L), Swedish Crown Princess Victoria (L) Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (3rd,L) and Prince Daniel (3rd,R) are greeted by well wishers as they arrive at the Matteusskolan School in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a 4-day visit to Sweden and Norway.

Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a picture beside Crown Princess Victoria (2nd R) and Prince Daniel prior to a dinner at the British ambassdor's residence in Stockholm, Sweden.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk to Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and his wife Ulla Lofven prior to a dinner at the British ambassdor's residence in Stockholm.

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge tries out an armchair as Prince William and others look on, during a visit at ArdDes, Sweden's national centre for architecture and design in Stockholm, Sweden.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel pose for a photo at the entrance to the Nobel Museum in Stockholm.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Sweden's King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria, pose for a group photo prior to a luncheon at the royal palace in Stockholm, Sweden in Stockholm, Sweden.

Photo: AFP