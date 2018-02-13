Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly back together - again, 11 months after they split up.

The couple have reportedly rekindled their romance - 11 months after they split up.

A source told The Sun Online: "They're back on. Katy wants to make things work this time around. She tried, but she couldn't cut him off. She cares too much about him. This time, they're keeping things low key - but they're back together."

Katy and Orlando have been on and off for a number of months but back in October, Katy revealed that being single is helping her career.

She explained: "I'm a bit younger in heart! I'm a bit more mature ... single! You know, when you're single, you got a lot of time to yourself and a lot of energy, and I'm just finding a delicate balance."

Meanwhile, Katy had previously revealed she likes having Orlando in her life.

She shared: "Well you know I think people are in and out of your life. It's nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I'm really busy. I'm about to go on tour for another year."

And last year, a source had claimed Katy and Orlando were back together and stayed in close communication throughout their split.

They said: "They have never cut communication since they broke up. They just took a break because it was the best thing for them at that time, [but they] are seeing each other again. Katy and Orlando want this to work this time, so they are working on mending their relationship.

"They've had some really good talks and have a better understanding on their needs. Time will tell at this point, but [things are] looking very positive. When they went out in public, they were aware that people would start speculating that they were back on, and they are OK with that. They love each other and never stopped."