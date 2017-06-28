Kim Kardashian West: North's puppy is called Sushi

Kim Kardashian West has revealed her daughter's new puppy is called Sushi, after a long deliberation over which moniker to choose.

The 36-year-old television personality recently gifted her four-year-old daughter North - whom she has with her husband Kanye West - a Pomeranian teacup puppy, and after a long deliberation over what moniker to bestow on the pet, the family have finally settled on Sushi.

Kim confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday as she wrote: "FYI the puppy's name is Sushi (sic)"

The news comes after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has 18-month-old son Saint with her spouse - took to the micro blogging site on Monday to hold a poll for her followers to decide what to name the mutt.

She wrote: "So still no name for North's puppy. This is what she came up with so far... Peachy Pop (peaches for short), Baby Jesus, Cutie Pie, & Goldie.

"Please help us pick the final name!

"Wait the other name on her list is Sushi! I forgot that one. I will make a poll (sic)"

And although Peachy Pop eventually won the vote by just four percent, second place moniker Sushi was chosen as the favourite by the family.

North's puppy was bought for her as a set of two, with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian gifting the other pooch to her four-year-old daughter Penelope.

Penelope didn't have the same trouble naming her pet though, as she settled on Honey almost immediately.

Posting a picture of the pups on Instagram recently, Kim revealed: "Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours? (sic)"

Kim also took a video with North's puppy kissing her neck, and asked: "You guys how cute is North's little puppy? What shall we name you?"