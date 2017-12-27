KOREAN K-POP SUPERGROUP, EXO, TO MEET FANS IN DUBAI ON JANUARY 16

Dubai, UAE 26 December 2017: The Dubai Fountain, the tallest performing fountain in the world, will add the Korean pop song, “Power” from the globally successful Korean boy band EXO to its list of melodies and will be premiered on 16 January, 2018.

The K-Pop artist, EXO made its debut in 2012 and has enjoyed phenomenal success as a boy band in Korea as well as across Asia, selling millions of records. The song “Power” is EXO’s newest hit, released in September this year to great success, topping the charts in various K-Pop markets.

It is the first time that The Dubai Fountain has added a K-Pop song to its hugely popular repertoire and a media event to celebrate the song’s inauguration will take place on 16 January, 2018. In addition to key media representatives from UAE, GCC, China, and South Korea, influencers and fans as well as EXO members and organizers will be attending to watch the premiere of the song played at the fountain.

On the listing of their song to The Dubai Fountain repertoire, EXO members commented: “We are very much delighted that our song “Power” has been chosen as the first Korean song ever to be played at The Dubai Fountain show. Not only is “Power” an uplifting song with a catchy beat, but also the lyrics talk about how one can become stronger through music that unites everyone into one. And all these go well with The Dubai Fountain itself where all Dubai visitors from all over the world gather in one spot to enjoy the show. We are looking forward to seeing the splendid fountain show with its first ever rendition of ‘Power’.’’

The Dubai Fountain is one of the world’s ‘must-see’ sites and its current music repertoire includes mega-hit songs from global artists such as “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston, "The Prayer" by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli, “Skyfall” by Adele, and "La Vie En Rose" by Édith Piaf.