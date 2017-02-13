KUWTK: Kanye West too busy with NYFW for Grammys

Kris Jenner claims Kanye West couldn't attend the Grammy Awards because he was too busy preparing for his New York Fashion Week show.

The 'Famous' hitmaker was notably absent from Sunday evening's ceremony but his mother-in-law Kris Jenner admitted she wishes he had joined her at the event at Los Angeles' Staples Center, and explained he was tied up preparing for his upcoming New York Fashion Week show so was unable to be there.

Kris said on the red carpet: "The truth is he's got a big fashion show in New York because it's New York Fashion Week. And my entire family is back there. ... Some of the kids are on their way tomorrow. He's got a lot of work to do. We wish he could be here!"

While the 39-year-old rapper - who has children North, three, and Saint, 14 months, with wife Kim Kardashian West - wasn't at the ceremony, host James Corden couldn't resist teasing the audience when he introduced Recording Academy president Neil Portnow.

He said: "Some call him Yeezy, North West calls him Daddy and Kim Kardashian calls him...

"Oh, I'm sorry. I get those two confused all the time."

Kanye previously vowed not to attend the Grammys if his friend Frank Ocean didn't score any nominations for his album 'Blonde' - a record which ultimately didn't make the shortlists as the musician deliberately didn't submit it for consideration.

Kanye said in October: "The album I listened to the most this year is Frank Ocean's album.

"I'll tell you this right now: If his album is not nominated in no categories, I'm not showing up to the Grammys. As artists, we've got to come together to fight the bulls**t.

"Now Frank Ocean, on the other hand, is very vocal that his album wasn't nominated for the Grammys, right? Since he's vocal, no one wants to say nothing about it. No one wants to do nothing about it.

"And I'm saying this to y'all because a lot of people try to make a scene, like, 'I'm so self-centered.' "

Khloé Kardashian wants to marry Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has "talked about getting married" with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and would "be happy about an engagement."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has only been dating the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 25, for five months, but "she'd be happy about an engagement."

A source close to the 32-year-old beauty said: "They've talked about getting married."

Khloé was previously married to Lamar Odom for four years but they finalised their divorce last December.

The 'Revenge Body' host isn't afraid of walking down the aisle for the second time because she believes she and Tristan have the type of connection she "didn't think she was ever going to have again after Lamar."

Tristan has also won over the reality TV star's close-knit family.

Another insider told USMagazine.com: "Tristan is unbelievably good to her. The family loves Tristan and wants to see this work."

Last month, Khloe admitted she is the happiest she's been for a long time thanks to her relationship.

She said: "At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years. It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back!

"It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember ... I think when you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn't need to be so publicised all the time."