KUWTK: Kendall and Kylie Jenner withdraw t-shirts

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have "deeply apologised" for their controversial t-shirts and withdrawn them from sale following a backlash.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars came under fire for the $125 garments, which saw the sisters' faces printed over the top of portraits of music icons including the late Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, Jim Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne, and they have admitted the designs were "not well thought out".

Kendall and Kylie both posted an apology on their Twitter pages, which read: "These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.

"We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way.

"The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry."

The decision to withdraw the garments from sale came after Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, slammed the sisters as "disgusting" and accused them of "disrespecting" her and the family of the late rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the shirt with an X over it: "I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this.

"The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!" (sic)"

Ozzy's wife, Sharon Osbourne, also hit out at Kendall, 21, and 19-year-old Kylie.

She tweeted: "Girls, you haven't earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know.lip gloss."

Kim Kardashian West: North's puppy is called Sushi

Kim Kardashian West has revealed her daughter's new puppy is called Sushi, after a long deliberation over which moniker to choose.

The 36-year-old television personality recently gifted her four-year-old daughter North - whom she has with her husband Kanye West - a Pomeranian teacup puppy, and after a long deliberation over what moniker to bestow on the pet, the family have finally settled on Sushi.

Kim confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday as she wrote: "FYI the puppy's name is Sushi (sic)"

The news comes after the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who also has 18-month-old son Saint with her spouse - took to the micro blogging site on Monday to hold a poll for her followers to decide what to name the mutt.

She wrote: "So still no name for North's puppy. This is what she came up with so far... Peachy Pop (peaches for short), Baby Jesus, Cutie Pie, & Goldie.

"Please help us pick the final name!

"Wait the other name on her list is Sushi! I forgot that one. I will make a poll (sic)"

And although Peachy Pop eventually won the vote by just four percent, second place moniker Sushi was chosen as the favourite by the family.

North's puppy was bought for her as a set of two, with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian gifting the other pooch to her four-year-old daughter Penelope.

Penelope didn't have the same trouble naming her pet though, as she settled on Honey almost immediately.

Posting a picture of the pups on Instagram recently, Kim revealed: "Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours? (sic)"

Kim also took a video with North's puppy kissing her neck, and asked: "You guys how cute is North's little puppy? What shall we name you?"