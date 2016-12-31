KUWTK: Khloe Kardashian 'freaking out' about Lamar Odom's reality TV show

Khloe Kardashian is "freaking out" about her former husband Lamar Odom's new reality TV show.

The 32-year-old star's former husband - who almost died in a Nevada brothel last year after a drugs and alcohol binge - recently inked a deal for a docuseries about his recovery but Khloe reportedly wants to stop it.

A source told America's OK! magazine: "Khloe is freaking out that he's going to spill some dirt on her and her family on camera.

"She's already contacted her lawyers to see if she can stop the show from going forward."

Earlier this month, former NBA star Lamar, 37, checked into rehab as a precautionary measure.

An insider said at the time: "Lamar checked into rehab. He plans to stay for 30 days. It's a substance abuse programme, but he was not abusing drugs when he went in. He is clean. This is a precautionary measure.

"He wants to stay clear and focused. With the divorce from Khloe being finalised and the holidays coming up, he doesn't want to slip up. He's trying to take care of himself. He really wants to be better. His friends and family encouraged him to go in and he agreed and made the decision.

"Everyone who knows and loves him just wants him to get back to his old self, but that will still take some time. He's been through a lot and he's still working on himself."

"He's actually writing while he's away, he's doing a lot of writing in there. There's a book offer on the table. But part of the deal was that he's going to get in good shape. Everyone's been so supportive."

Lamar and Khloe married in 2009 but split four years later after he cheated on her with multiple women. Khloe put the divorce on hold to care for him after his collapse last year but their marriage was dissolved earlier this month.

Khloe Kardashian is 'fittest celebrity' of 2017

Khloé Kardashian has been crowned the winner of heat magazine's Fit List 2017.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star works out religiously five times a week in order to keep her body and mind healthy, and it's certainly paid off as she has swiped the winning title in heat magazine's Fit List for next year.

Fit List 2017 judge Dalton Wong told the magazine: "Khloé hasn't tried to fit the norm of what other girls or other people think she should look like.

"She exercises her legs to embrace them, not to make them really small. She is doing everything that I would tell my daughters to do: love what you were made with and don't conform to looking a certain size."

'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' winner Scarlett Moffatt - who lost a staggering 42lbs this year after doctors warned her she was at risk of diabetes - was nipping at the 34-year-old star's heels but trailed behind in second place.

Nicole Scherzinger claimed third place, while Caroline Flack, Davina McCall and Charlotte Crosby wormed their way onto the list, taking fourth, fifth and sixth.

American plus-size model Ashley Graham - who is proud to embrace her curves - secured the seventh position, while Britney Spears came in at eighth.

Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima fell to the bottom of the list in ninth place, while Olympic athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill concluded the Top 10.

The heat Fit List was compiled by a panel of industry experts as they scrutinised the celebrities' workouts, their approach to nutrition and their attitude to their bodies to bring you the fittest, most fabulous famous women around the world.

The Top 10 Fit List 2017 is as follows

1 - Khloé Kardashian

2 - Scarlett Moffatt

3 - Nicole Scherzinger

4 - Caroline Flack

5 - Davina McCall

6 - Charlotte Crosby

7 - Ashley Graham

8 - Britney Spears

9 - Adriana Lima

10 - Jessica Ennis-Hill

Kylie Jenner gifts nieces their own Kylie Lip Kits

Kylie Jenner gave her young nieces Penelope Disick and North West their very own Kylie Lip Kits for Christmas.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shared pictures of the two custom made sets, which contain beauty products in four-year-old Penelope - her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian's daughter - and Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's three-year-old daughter North's favourite shades; pink and purple respectively.

Alongside a picture of the boxes posted on Instagram The 19-year-old beauty mogul wrote: "Kylie's custom gifts to Penelope & North. A whole set in their favourite colour (sic)"

It comes after Penelope's mother Kourtney Kardashian revealed her little girl and North both have their own vanity cases.

The 37-year-old star's mother Kris Jenner bought her grandchildren individual make-up bags to store their beauty products for their dress-up fun.

Kourtney is very happy for her daughter to play with make-up, despite being so young, because she just wants to copy her mum and famous family members who love to get glamorous.

She previously said: "Penelope is into make-up and beauty I think just from seeing me, we get our hair and makeup done a lot and usually we try to do it at our house so I feel like she's around a lot. My mum got Penelope and North these little vanity cases for Christmas, filled it with make-up, and I try to get them as much natural make-up products as possible, but I love to let them experiment and play and have fun with it."

Kourtney - who also has sons, Mason, seven, and two-year-old Reign, with her ex-partner Scott Disick - wants Penelope and North to learn about makeup from her and Kim because both of them and their sisters Khloe, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all benefited from beauty tips from Kris, 61.

She shared: "I would say that my mum is the one who really started it all with all of us, I think because she is so into beauty I think watching her as a little girl that is really how you learn. She always loved makeup and my sisters and I would play with her make-up."

Kanye West 'is not ready to return to the stage'

Rap star Kanye West won't move ahead with his European tour dates because of his ongoing health concerns.

The chart-topping rapper received treatment for exhaustion and sleep deprivation in November and although he has since been released, Kanye is not considered to be ready to return to the stage for the scheduled appearances on his Saint Pablo Tour.

A source shared: "Fitness - physical and mental - are essential to him being able to be restored fully and cleared to work. He has health issues that need to be resolved prior to returning to work."

There are fears that Kanye's cancellation of his European tour could put a serious strain on his finances, but a source close to the 39-year-old star has insisted he will be fine, despite the lost income.

The source explained to PEOPLE: "He reinvests a lot of his earnings into his companies. A lot of what he does he finances himself.

"Money that comes in from touring, he uses to finance his fashion stuff. When he talked about being $50 million in debt, that was prior to the massive Adidas deal that he did and this wildly successful tour, and all the merch he was selling night after night. He's had an incredible, massive year, financially."

The insider explained, too, that Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West has also helped the rap star with his financial dealings.

The 36-year-old reality TV beauty - who has a three-year-old daughter called North and a 12-month-old son called Saint with Kanye - advises her husband on how he should invest his money.

The insider said: "Kim's always advised him on his businesses. He's always talked about her business acumen - how she's a great businesswoman and he's learned so much from her."