KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West auctions off her wardrobe for charity

Kim Kardashian West is having a wardrobe clear-out for charity - auctioning off her old clothes, including one of husband Kanye West's old concert T-shirts.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who recently welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate - is selling off some of her own outfits to raise money for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Kim, 37, has listed 200 items on eBay, through marketing agency Auction Cause, including nude bodysuits, swimwear and a promotional T-Shirt for her husband Kanye West's 2013 album 'Yeezus'.

Some of the items up for sale - such as a fluffy, pink, Tom Ford turtleneck sweater - have previously been worn by Kim, while others, including a pair of bikini bottoms and La Perla lingerie, have never been used.

Kim has also included a pair of designer Buscemi baby booties.

Fans can also bid for white, studded Alexander McQueen boots, a black fitted Jean Paul Gaultier top, ripped Levis denim shorts and a brown velvet tracksuit.

Each item has a starting price of just $0.99 and 10 per cent of proceeds from the sale, which ends on Sunday will be donated to the children's hospital.

Meanwhile, Kim is celebrating after shedding the weight she gained during her pregnancies with four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint.

She began the Atkins diet after Saint's birth in December 2015 and has been committed to a strict workout regime.

Kim - who wears training corsets to help reduce her waist - revealed on her app recently that her waist measurement is now down to 24 inches.

She revealed proudly: "It's never been 24 ever in my life."

Kim welcomed her youngest child Chicago into the world via a surrogate last month. However, the reality star has been keen to get straight back to work and doesn't want to take time off despite everyone telling her to "slow down".

A source said recently: "Kim is determined to show the public she can have it all - she can be a mum of three, do sexy shoots, work all the time and still work out. She's doing all of these photoshoots so she can look like a super-mom. Beyoncé hardly took time off work after having the twins and was looking sexier than ever in shoots right away, and Kim wants to do the same. Everyone's telling her to slow down, especially as Kanye is away in Berlin, and she has nothing to prove. After all, every new mum takes time off. But Kim's determined to do it all."

Kim Kardashian West loves Kanye West to infinity

Kim Kardashian West posted a sweet tribute to her husband Kanye West to mark Valentine's Day, saying she loves him to "infinity".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to social media to share a sweet picture of her and her husband, where she gushed about how much she loved him.

She wrote on Instagram: "I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine's Day!!! (sic)"

Kim and Kanye have had a great year so far, having welcomed their youngest child Chicago into the world via a surrogate last month. However, Kim has been keen to get straight back to work and doesn't want to take hardly any time off despite everyone telling her to "slow down".

Kim had previously taken to her official app to thank the surrogate who carried her baby.

She shared: "I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrierand this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.

"The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl."

Kylie Jenner leans on mother Kris Jenner for baby support

Kylie Jenner has been leaning on her mother Kris Jenner to help her with her baby daughter Stormi.

The 20-year-old reality TV star welcomed her little girl Stormi into the world almost two weeks ago with her boyfriend Travis Scott and, although she's a "natural mother", she's still struggling to come to terms with her new parental role and has been leaning on the matriarch to teach her everything she needs to know about caring for a newborn.

A source told UsMagazine.com: "Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie's house since she came home with Stormi. She has been a natural at being a mother.

"However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first days at home with Stormi.

"Kris is providing advice and, of course, an extra set of hands to help with Stormi."

And, although she went into hiding when she found out she was pregnant, Kylie has wasted no time getting back on social media, as she shared a series of sexy shots on her Instagram on Monday (12.02.18).

The 'Life of Kylie' star announced the birth of her little girl five days after her arrival with a lengthy post online and an 11-minute video clip documenting her pregnancy.

She said: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.

"There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned.

"I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."