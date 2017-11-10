KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West car crash lawsuit dismissed

A lawsuit filed by Rafael Linares against Kim Kardashian West for a 2014 car crash has been settled the 37-year-old star's insurance.

The 37-year-old star was being sued by Rafael Linares, who was seeking unspecified damages following an incident on Sunset Boulevard in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, when his vehicle collided with Kim's Mercedes - but it has been settled without her having to pay out of her own pocket.

Sources close to the situation told gossip website TMZ that the lawsuit has been settled through Kim's insurance so she hasn't had to splash any of her own cash.

Rafael filed the lawsuit at the Los Angeles Superior Court following the incident, in which he claimed "loss of income", past and future medical expenses, and cost of car repairs.

According to the court documents, which were reported in March 2016, he claimed he "sustained personal injuries which caused and will continue to cause pain, discomfort, and physical disability" to him.

It was also reported that Rafael said he was "gainfully employed" before the smash and had since been "deprived of earnings".

Sources close to the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashains' star - who has kids North, four, and 23-month-old Saint, with her husband Kanye West - insisted the vehicle damage was "minimal" and that Kim thought Rafael was OK.

At the time of the March 2014 incident - in which Kim was said to be turning left at an intersection in her Mercedes G Wagon - the pair were thought to have exchanged details at the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel, and even shared a hug.

Despite some damage to both vehicles, neither Kim nor Rafael were ticketed.

Caitlyn Jenner: I haven't spoken to Khloe Kardashian in 2 years

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she hasn't spoken to Khloe Kardashian in two years and has "lost all relationship" with the Kardashians.

The 68-year-old star hasn't been as close to Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian - who she raised as her own daughters during her 23-year marriage to their mother Kris Jenner - since her transition and relations have been "lost" since the release of her book 'The Secrets Of My Life' earlier this year.

She said: "I don't talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids it's difficult to talk about it. Terribly, terribly sad.

"I've lost all relationship with them, yes I don't talk to any of them anymore.

"Actually, it was Kendall's birthday party a couple of days ago and I went to the party and I hadn't talked to any of the kids on that side.

"Kris [in] probably a year, Kim probably nine months, Khloe, 33, two years - but she wasn't there - and Kourtney I haven't talked to her either."

But Caitlyn admitted she speaks to her biological daughters Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20 - who she shares with Kris - "all the time", and insists the pair are the "only ones I am really concerned about".

Despite this, Caitlyn admits it "hurts" not talking to Khloe, Kim, 37, and Kourtney, 38, whose father Robert Kardashian passed away in September 2003.

She said: "The Kardashians ... I spent 23 years of my life car-pooling those kids around, taking care of them when their father died, I kind of took over the role.

"It's not even a problem I just don't communicate with the others like I used to.

"It hurts but it's not the end of the world, fortunately I have 10 children, every day of my life is filled with being with the kids, going to dinner and lots of stuff ... fortunately I have a lot of children."

Caitlyn admitted she did briefly interact with Kim at Kendall's party, and expects the sisters and her to make up at some point.

Speaking in an upcoming episode of 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', she added: "She said 'hi', that was about it. But it's a start, we are a family and I am sure we will get together and solve our differences, it all has to do with what I said in the book."

The Kardashians were said to be less than impressed with Caitlyn's memoir, which was released in April, after she hit out at Kris - who she divorced in 2015 after just under 24 years of marriage - insisting she told her she dressed as a woman, and did so in front of her before her transition.

But the showbiz matriarch has previously called Caitlyn's claims into question, insisting "everything she said is all made up".

Speaking about the book to Kim and Khloe, Kris said: "Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a b*** and an a*****e?

"All through the book - Kris knew. Kris knew before I even made love to her. I'm like, 'What?'

"I've never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life. I'm done."

Kim Kardashian West's diet inspiration

Kim Kardashian West was inspired to go on a "really crazy diet" after she found a bodybuilder on Instagram who had bounced back to a fighting weight after putting on 79 pounds during her pregnancy.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was inspired to work on her fitness and body after coming across trainer Melissa Alcantara's page on the photo-sharing site.

Speaking on the family's E! reality show, Kim - who has North, four, and Saint, 23 months - told her mother Kris Jenner: "I'm going to start a really crazy diet. I was looking on Instagram and this body builder popped up on my page and she had gained 70 pounds in her pregnancy. Her kid's like 6 now. She is like ripped. Melissa is a trainer I found.

"She's super inspiring to me and I really want to meet up with her and she if she could train me. She could help direct my food and really get me on an amazing path ... If I was 10 percent like her it would be life-changing. Like my whole arms and back. It's mostly food. I gotta have this lifestyle. I gotta try."

Kim then invited Melissa back to her house, where she helped to clear out her pantry of all the processed foods and then they hit the gym together.

Speaking about her secrets to success, Melissa shared: "[It's about] making food simple and eating fresh and good meals ... Portion control [is important] too.

"It's a mix [with the exercise]. I like low intensity interval training. I have high intensity and then weight training."

The pair's workout together left Kim feeling really positive at the thought that she could finally get the abs she had always wanted.

She shared: "I know I could get abs - I've never been pushed to get them, but I know I could."