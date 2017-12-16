KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West gradually bleaches her hair to prevent it from falling out

Kim Kardashian West has to bleach her hair "in stages" to prevent it from falling out, and so far it has taken over "13 hours" to complete.

The 37-year-old reality star has undergone another beauty overhaul as she has dyed her hair platinum blonde, but the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has revealed she spent over "13 hours" carrying out the makeover, and the stylist had to gradually colour her locks so her hair did not "break off".

Speaking about the process on Twitter, Kim - who has four-year-old daughter North, as well as two-year-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West, and is expecting her third child via a surrogate - wrote: "#NewProfilePic

"Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn't break off). OMG 13 hours & still going. (sic)."

Kim has admitted she has found going blonde "very high maintenance", but she is grateful for her hairdresser Chris Appleton for persevering to get her hair done.

She added: "This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this. (sic)."

The reality star has had a busy few weeks as she has recently expanded her KKW Beauty range and added a range of Ultra Beam highlighters, as well as glitter lip glosses, and a trio of fragrances to her label.

Kim has also been working on a new eight-part TV series, as she is set to executive produce 'Glam Masters' in search for a beauty mogul that will hit Lifetime in February.

Kim will be joined by fellow hosts 'Orange is the New Black' star Laverne Cox, as well as beauty experts Mario Dedivanovic, Kandee Johnson and Zanna Roberts Rassi.

The beauty mogul revealed the details of the show on social media, as well as sharing a trailer.

She previously wrote: "So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for #GlamMasters, the new beauty competition series I'm executive producing. Tune in to @lifetimetv on Feb 28! (sic)"

Kendall Jenner is Most Followed Model on Instagram

Kendall Jenner is Most Followed Model on Instagram, as she has ranked up 85 million supporters on the site.

The 22-year-old beauty has bagged the number one spot in the top 10 list of catwalk stars who have the highest amount of followers on the photo-sharing site, as she currently boasts 85 million supporters on her social media account.

And Kendall has more than double the amount of fans on the platform as fellow model Cara Delevingne, who has been pitted in second place on the rankings list, is followed by 40.8 million fans, while Gigi Hadid, 22, came in third place with just under a fan base spanning 37 million.

However, Gigi's younger sister Bella, 21, has landed in fifth position with 15 million followers, but the 'Lip Sync Battle USA' co-host Chrissy Teigen - who appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 - is close behind with 14.6 million supporters.

Kendall has beat fashion legend Gisele Bundchen off the top spot, as the 37-year-old Brazilian beauty has been pitted in seventh place with a fanbase spanning just over 13 million.

But this is not the first time Kendall has knocked Gisele - who has four-year-old daughter Vivian and seven-year-old son Benjamin with her husband Tom Brady - to the number one position, as she recently topped Forbes' World's Highest Paid Models List 2017, which is a title Gisele has held for 15 years since 2002.

Miranda Kerr, as well as Victoria's Secret Angels Candice Swanepoel and Adriana Lima have just made the top 10 list as they each have a fanbase spanning 11 million.

Not only has 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star - who has partnered with cosmetic giant Estee Lauder, as well as Chanel, Fendi and Calvin Klein - bagged the Most Followed Model title, as well as the highest earning star, she has also received the most likes for a photograph on the site.

The image, which was shared in June this year, captures Kendall wearing a gingham printed bikini with a cropped t-shirt over the top flaunting her super toned torso, and has received over 4 million likes.

Although Kendall is a popular model on Instagram, she is not the most followed member of the Kardashian/Jenner brood, as her half-sister Kim Kardashian West has tallied up 104 million fans, which puts her in fifth place in the Most Followed Celebrity list on the site, while Kendall is pitted in tenth place.

The Top 10 Most-Followed Models on Instagram are;

1. Kendall Jenner - 85 million followers

2. Cara Delevingne - 40.8 million followers

3. Gigi Hadid - 36.9 million followers

4. Emily Ratajkowski - 15.1 million followers

5. Bella Hadid - 15 million followers

6. Chrissy Teigen - 14.6 million followers

7. Gisele Bündchen - 13.3 million followers

8. Miranda Kerr - 11.5 million followers

9. Candice Swanepoel - 11.3 million followers

10. Adriana Lima - 11.2 million followers

Khloe Kardashian feels like royalty with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has credited Tristan Thompson with making her feel "like a Queen" even on her worst days.

The 33-year-old reality star is currently in a relationship with the NBA star - with whom she is believed to be expecting her first child - and has said that even when she feels "like a trainwreck", the 26-year-old sports star will always be on hand to offer her "an overall feeling of security and adoration".

On her app, khloewithak.com, Khloe revealed her top tips for helping people work out if their partner is "the one", and wrote: "You 1000 percent need to be on the same page about the basics, like commitment, trust and where your moral compass is set. Repeat: 1000 percent!

"They make you feel like a queen even when you're a train wreck (i.e., going bats**t with PMS). They don't need to constantly blow smoke up your a** with compliments but they should provide an overall feeling of security and adoration.

"Connection is key, so your girl or guy should be game for anything that sparks your joy - even if that means sacrificing Monday Night Football for yoga with your sisters. Laughter and passion are the fuel for lifelong monogamy, so the importance of fun, collaborative activities should never be forgotten. (sic)"

And the feeling of security is no doubt felt both ways, as the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star admits she always "says a prayer" for her beau before he hits the court with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as she wants to be sure he has "protection".

She added: "I don't really believe in rituals, but there is one thing that I do before every Cleveland Cavaliers game. Right after the national anthem, I say a prayer asking God for Tristan's protection on the court. It probably looks like I'm talking to myself, LOL, but I don't care - I don't want my baby getting hurt! (sic)"

Photo: Instagram