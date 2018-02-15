KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West loves Kanye West to infinity

Kim Kardashian West posted a sweet tribute to her husband Kanye West to mark Valentine's Day, saying she loves him to "infinity".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to social media to share a sweet picture of her and her husband, where she gushed about how much she loved him.

She wrote on Instagram: "I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine's Day!!! (sic)"

Kim and Kanye have had a great year so far, having welcomed their youngest child Chicago into the world via a surrogate last month. However, Kim has been keen to get straight back to work and doesn't want to take hardly any time off despite everyone telling her to "slow down".

A source said recently: "Kim is determined to show the public she can have it all - she can be a mum of three, do sexy shoots, work all the time and still work out. She's doing all of these photo shoots so she can look like a super-mom. Beyonce hardly took time off work after having the twins and was looking sexier than ever in shoots right away, and Kim wants to do the same. Everyone's telling her to slow down, especially as Kanye is away in Berlin, and she has nothing to prove. After all, every new mum takes time off. But Kim's determined to do it all."

Kim had previously taken to her official app to thank the surrogate who carried her baby.

She shared: "I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrierand this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.

"The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl."

Kylie Jenner leans on mother Kris Jenner for baby support

Kylie Jenner has been leaning on her mother Kris Jenner to help her with her baby daughter Stormi.

The 20-year-old reality TV star welcomed her little girl Stormi into the world almost two weeks ago with her boyfriend Travis Scott and, although she's a "natural mother", she's still struggling to come to terms with her new parental role and has been leaning on the matriarch to teach her everything she needs to know about caring for a newborn.

A source told UsMagazine.com: "Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie's house since she came home with Stormi. She has been a natural at being a mother.

"However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first days at home with Stormi.

"Kris is providing advice and, of course, an extra set of hands to help with Stormi."

And, although she went into hiding when she found out she was pregnant, Kylie has wasted no time getting back on social media, as she shared a series of sexy shots on her Instagram on Monday (12.02.18).

The 'Life of Kylie' star announced the birth of her little girl five days after her arrival with a lengthy post online and an 11-minute video clip documenting her pregnancy.

She said: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.

"There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned.

"I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."