KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West returns to social media

Kim Kardashian West has returned to social media for the first time since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who regularly posted on photo sharing site Instagram before she was subjected to the terrifying ordeal - has broken her silence on the platform in her first post since October.

Sharing a picture of herself with her husband Kanye West and their two children, North, three, and Saint, 12 months, she simply captioned it: "family".

Following her return, messages of support and love flooded in for the 36-year-old television personality.

The posting will no doubt go some way to shutting down rumours that Kim and Kanye's marriage is on the rocks.

The pair have spent some time out of the spotlight following the ordeal and for Kanye to recover, after he was given treatment for sleep deprivation and exhaustion in the latter months of 2016.

The couple are said to be receiving therapy individually as they both try and deal with the "trauma" they went through.

A source shared at the time: "They are still both receiving individual therapy. Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery. Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better. They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far it seems they haven't had any sessions together."

Kim and Kanye were spotted out for the first time together on December 18, where they seemed "strong and so happy".

An eyewitness shared: "When she got to the car, she paused and made it a point to look back at [Kanye] and make sure he was OK. She looked strong and so happy. You can see it in the way they were that they were making a point to say, 'We are solid.' They were smiling, completely at ease and just enjoying each other."

Blac Chyna puts engagement ring back on

Blac Chyna donned her flashy engagement ring over the weekend to celebrate the New Year with Rob Kardashian.

The 28-year-old model had removed the flashy ring from her finger after the pair split shortly before Christmas, but after reports that the couple reconciled in time for the holidays, the brunette beauty slipped the diamond jewel back on as she welcomed in the start of 2017.

In a series of videos posted to Snapchat over the weekend, Chyna can be seen with her fiancé Rob, 29, sitting at a table as they count down to the new year.

One video taken from Snapchat and posted on Blac Chyna's Instagram - which featured the pair sat together as they both donned the special 2017 filter - was captioned: "Happy New Years 2017 from @robkardashian and I! (sic)"

The news of the pair's reconciled romance comes after it was reported that Chyna - who shares one-month-old daughter Dream with the sock entrepreneur - was "not invited" to spend Christmas with the Kardashian clan, as the rest of the famous family were tired of her and Rob constantly fighting.

A source said at the time: "Rob's family is over Chyna. She is not invited to Kris' holiday party.

"Rob's family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can't stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It's just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna."

A second source, however, later claimed that Chyna had nothing to "apologise" for, and was standing her ground on the feud with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars.

They said: "Chyna thinks Rob and his family have a lot of nerve if they think she needs to apologise for anything that she's done in this relationship.

"What should she be sorry for? Getting Rob out of his cave and bringing him into the light? Giving him a daughter? Helping him lose weight? Getting him a reality show?

"Rob's the one who admitted to having issues, and has since gotten from Chyna. She's so proud of their shared accomplishments, and thinks her behaviour and attitude are completely fine. She's not changing or apologising."