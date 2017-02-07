KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West's book club choice inspired by late father

Kim Kardashian West has revealed her late father Robert Kardashian was the one who recommended her to read 'Embraced by the Light', which is the first book for her new book club.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed it was her dad Robert Kardashian who suggested she read 'Embraced by the Light', which is the book she has chosen to share with her pals in her book club.

Writing on her official app, she shared: "When I was in high school, my dad used to get me to read this book but I was always too busy. I was always wanting to hang out with my friends on the weekends, never wanting to read it when I wasn't in school. He literally tried everything. He said that it's a fascinating story about a woman who dies during surgery, goes to heaven and remembers her whole experience and came back to life to share all of her experiences.

"I read it again after having kids and after the life experiences that I've had more recently and now the book means something different to me. It just gives me tools on how to live a better life here and live life to its potential and just be more spiritual and one with God ... I had an amazing conversation with her [author Betty J. Eadie] that just really soothed my soul. I feel so lucky to have had the chance to speak with her."

Kim announced last week that she had joined forces with her pals Chrissy Teigen and celebrity stylist Jen Atkin to share her passion for reading.

She announced: "So guys..... @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club! I'm making them read "Embraced By The Light" as our first book! ... Everyone's invited!!!! (sic)"

And when asked how someone gets an invite, Chrissy said: "I think you just get the book and read, my dude / dudette (sic)"

Khloe Kardashian hits out at her fans on Snapchat

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has launched a expletive-laden rant against her own fans after they blasted her fitness videos.

The health-conscious reality star frequently shares her workouts with her followers on Snapchat, but has taken issue with some of her fans who have complained about the videos.

Khloé said: "What bothers me so much about people, is that I'm giving you guys my workouts on my snaps for free. So what the f**k.

"Why are you still complaining and saying, 'If I had a trainer, if I had a gym'? I don't have a f***ing gym!

"We're doing everything outside, I'm showing you guys how to do the workouts so you don't need a trainer and I'm using stuff that I'm sure you have around the house or ... improvise! What the f**k."

Khloé added that if her fans demonstrated the same level of enthusiasm for their workout regimes as they do for complaining, they'd have no trouble keeping themselves in shape.

The 32-year-old star said: "If only complaining burned calories you guys would all be healthy motherf***ers."

Last month, meanwhile, Khloé admitted her weight loss was triggered by her divorce from Lamar Odom.

Khloé - who filed for divorce from Lamar in 2013 - admitted: "I really needed an outlet, mentally.

"I started working out, and the clarity I received from that was so needed, and it was so therapeutic, and as a by-product I started losing weight."

Khloé also insisted her new body is not just to "prove a point" and said she hopes to maintain her new physique.

Khloé shared: "I was like, 'Oh, OK, I see a little definition somewhere. Let me try keep this up'.

"Then I got a trainer, and a few months later, a nutritionist.

"My journey has been a long one, but it's a lifestyle change.

"I'm not trying to lose 30 pounds in 30 days to prove a point.

"I want this to be for the rest of my life."