KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West's Ocean's Eight cameo involves a jewellery heist

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's cameo appearance in 'Ocean's Eight' involves a jewellery heist.

The 36-year-old reality TV star was left traumatised after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October last year - but that hasn't stopped Kim from featuring in the upcoming star-studded movie, which has been shooting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

A source explained to the New York Post newspaper: "We were surprised Kim showed up for filming. She had seemed totally traumatised by her Paris robbery. But then she'll still appear in a movie that glamorises a jewellery heist."

The main cast of 'Ocean's Eight' includes the likes of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling, and it remains unclear what role Kim will play in the film.

However, she is one of a number of high-profile celebrities poised to make a cameo appearance in the movie, with the likes of Zayn Malik, Hailey Baldwin, Maria Sharapova, Olivia Munn and Tyga also expected to feature in 'Ocean's Eight'.

This comes shortly after it was reported Kim was "nervous" about her recent trip to Dubai.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star travelled to the city in the United Arab Emirates with Scott Disick earlier this month for her first official engagement since she was robbed in Paris.

And despite her initial feelings of anxiety, Kim - who has North, three, and Saint, 13 months, with her husband Kanye West - had a great time.

A source said: "Her Dubai trip has been great. It's a work trip, but she has been sightseeing a bit as well.

"She was nervous before she left, but says it was the right decision. She misses her kids, but had a great weekend. She was excited to spend time with her fans."

Kourtney Kardashian runs into ex Justin Bieber

Kourtney Kardashian and her former flame Justin Bieber had an awkward reunion at a club over the weekend.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker - who were rumoured to have had a brief fling in August 2015 - managed to cross paths at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Saturday night.

Justin was at the club for a couple of hours with a group of pals including One Direction's Liam Payne whilst Kourtney arrived later and only stayed for around 15 minutes.

Separately, they then both moved onto the popular Delilah until two in the morning.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "They were just there as friends, with friends and and it was not romantic."

It comes soon after Kourtney, 37, admitted she has "trust issues".

Taking to social media, she simply wrote: "I've got trust issues," but did not elaborate further on who or what it was about.

However, it is thought it could specifically relate to her former partner Scott Disick - with whom she shares Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two - after they recently rekindled their relationship.

Pics: Getty Images

A source close to pair revealed: "Kourtney is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around. She sees how much happier their children are when he's around, so she is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past. Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before ...

"They have been laughing a lot and enjoying each other's company. Kourtney and Scott have taken the kids to Aspen for some skiing and are continuing to get along great. Scott is not drinking at all and working really hard to be present for Kourtney during this family vacation."

No regrets for Kim Kardashian West's former bodyguard

Kim Kardashian West's former bodyguard Pascal Duvier says he does not have any regrets.

Pascal Duvier was with Kim on her ill-fated trip to Paris when the reality TV star was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room and although Pascal missed the incident because he was protecting her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian at a nightclub, he insisted he doesn't regret any of his actions.

Speaking to Fairfax Media, he said: "I don't like to waste my time on thoughts about 'what if' or 'what could have been if...'. Many good and many bad things happen. Life is a chain reaction of decisions and actions you take, you can't choose only to change certain things. Every change affects everything."

It has been reported that Pascal no longer works for Kim and her husband Kanye West but he refused to either confirm or deny the claims.

He said: "This is a question that comes up often and to be honest it doesn't matter if I do or I don't [work for Kim and Kanye]... The client should be the one answering that question.

"[I am looking] forward to new challenges, offers and tours with existing and new clients."

After the incident, Kim is believed to have "ordered a complete overhauling" of her security.

A source said previously: "Kim's ordered a complete overhauling of security ... A team of security experts goes through her day-to-day life to assess potential threats and vulnerabilities.

"She's taking a driver and using all different cars to throw off people tracking her.

Kim recently returned to the spotlight after taking a few months off to get over her ordeal and last week 17 people were arrested in connection with the robbery.

10 of those people, including the alleged mastermind of the plot, have since been charged.