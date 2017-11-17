KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West uses healing crystals

Kim Kardashian West was given healing crystals by a number of people after she was robbed at gunpoint last year.

The 37-year-old reality star - who suffered a terrifying experience when she was tied up and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewellery from her Paris apartment in October 2016 - didn't really "get" the New Age belief that the rocks have healing properties until recently but she has found them to be helpful.

She said: "I kind of got into healing crystals more recently. The last year, when I took about a year off after my whole Paris incident, everyone would come over and bring me healing crystals and I didn't really get it at first.

"And then I really started to research it and Google it and a friend of mine took me down to this crystal warehouse in Culver City and it was just crystals everywhere and they explained what everything meant to me and it just clicked then for me."

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted the crystals had inspired her new fragrance, Crystal Gardenia, along with her late father Robert Karashian's favourite scent.

She told 'Extra' presenter Mark Wright: "I wanted a bottle that... just looks and feels like a healing crystal, something that would be calming and have good energy for you...

"My dad's favourite flower was gardenia so he would always have it... I just remember coming home from school and seeing this dish that he had right when you walked in and there was always gardenia flowers just floating in it and I loved when he had those."

Meanwhile, Kim and her husband Kanye West - who have kids North, four, and Saint, 23 months, together - are preparing for the arrival of their third child via a surrogate and the blonde beauty admitted she hasn't yet let it sink in how much harder it will be to juggle a larger brood.

She said: "I'm really excited for and scared for a new baby. I have half the people freaking me out saying how hard three is.

"I think you're not thinking about it as much, especially when you're in my situation because I'm not carrying the baby, so I think it's just gonna hit me and I'm think I'm gonna freak the f**k out and be like, 'Aaahhh, three kids,' you know?"

Kim Kardashian West: Having a surrogate is 'hard'

Kim Kardashian West thinks having a baby via surrogate mother is "so much harder" than going through pregnancy herself.

The 37-year-old reality star and her husband Kanye West are currently expecting their third child, whom they will have via a surrogate, after Kim was advised against getting pregnant due to suffering complications whilst carrying their four-year-old daughter North and 23-month-old son Saint.

Despite her painful complications, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has admitted she prefers being pregnant to having a surrogate mother, as the lack of control she has over her unborn baby is "hard" for her to come to terms with.

She said: "You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control.

"And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

The beauty is finding having a surrogate mother more difficult than she first thought, as she admits that she believed it would be "so easy" because she "hated being pregnant" with her first two children.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "I hated being pregnant and I never thought I'd ever ... I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that. So, that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is."