KUWTK: Kim Kardashian West vows to be on her phone less in 2018

Kim Kardashian West says her New Year's resolution is to "be on her phone less" and instead be "more in the moment".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is a huge social media fan and famous for her selfies - has pledged to be "more in the moment".

She wrote on her website: "My New Year's resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment."

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old television personality previously revealed she thinks the Paris robbers - who targeted her in October 2016 - did so because they could track her whereabouts on social media.

She said: "What I think happened now, after like thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip. I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it."

At the time, Kim took a break from the spotlight and she loved her "slower life".

A source said: "Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatised to deal with anything but her kids. As time went on, she realised that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them."

Kim Kardashian West thrilled by baby news

Kim Kardashian West says the news she is expecting another child via a surrogate is one of her highlights of 2017.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is thrilled to be expecting her third child via a surrogate and can't wait to see her family expand.

Posting about her favourite moments of 2017, she shared: "In 2017, my focus was on family, travel and launching my dream businesses: KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. As the new year approaches, I feel so blessed to have had such an amazing year ... Kanye and I were so excited to find out that we were expecting! I can't wait to welcome our little girl in the new year. North and Saint will be the best big brother and sister to her."

And business was also on Kim's mind throughout the last 12 months too, with the launch of her beauty products and her fragrances.

She shared: "Launching KKW Beauty was surreal! I had been working on it for so long and I was so proud to finally launch - starting with a classic product like my crème contour and highlight kits. There are so many exciting [KKW Beauty] products coming in 2018 ...

"In November, I launched KKW Fragrance! I started with three fragrances: Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus. Last year, after I experienced some trauma, I wanted to take some time off to heal and rejuvenate. All of my friends were bringing me healing crystals and they really helped, so crystals were my main inspiration for these fragrances."

And celebrating the tenth anniversary of the family's reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' was also one of her highlights.

She wrote on her official website: "We've come a long way since season one, but what's never changed is how close we all are."

Khloe Kardashian is enjoying a 'pleasant pregnancy'

Khloe Kardashian has not suffered morning sickness during her pregnancy and is, so far, enjoying a "pleasant" time carrying her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old reality star announced her and her beau Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together earlier this week, and it has been reported the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has had a "pleasant pregnancy" so far without any bouts of illness.

Speaking about the television personality and how she is coping carrying a baby to Us Weekly magazine, a source said: "Khloe has not had any morning sickness or had any less than pleasant pregnancy symptoms."

Not only are the couple starting a family together, but they are also believed to be house hunting for a "bigger" property they can call their family home.

The insider continued: "Tristan is house shopping and renting a house. [Khloe] loves her house but they might get a bigger house together."

Although, the former 'Kocktails with Khloe' presenter and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player share a home in Ohio, they are often jetting back to Khloe's house in Los Angeles.

And it is believed Khloe would much rather have her 26-year-old boyfriend relocate and move in with her instead of them finding somewhere entirely new, although the couple are "open" to buying another house.

The source added: "Khloe doesn't necessarily want to get rid of her house though so he might move into her house. They're figuring it out but they are open to her buying another house but it will be in Calabasas."

The 'Revenge Body' host set tongues wagging her and Tristan were expecting a baby together in September this year, but it was only on Wednesday, Khloe publicly announced the exciting news.

Alongside a photograph of her flaunting her burgeoning bump, with Tristan's hands wrapped around her stomach, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! (sic)"

Kim Kardashian West gradually bleaches her hair to prevent it from falling out

Kim Kardashian West has to bleach her hair "in stages" to prevent it from falling out, and so far it has taken over "13 hours" to complete.

The 37-year-old reality star has undergone another beauty overhaul as she has dyed her hair platinum blonde, but the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has revealed she spent over "13 hours" carrying out the makeover, and the stylist had to gradually colour her locks so her hair did not "break off".

Speaking about the process on Twitter, Kim - who has four-year-old daughter North, as well as two-year-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West, and is expecting her third child via a surrogate - wrote: "#NewProfilePic

"Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn't break off). OMG 13 hours & still going. (sic)."

Kim has admitted she has found going blonde "very high maintenance", but she is grateful for her hairdresser Chris Appleton for persevering to get her hair done.

She added: "This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this. (sic)."

The reality star has had a busy few weeks as she has recently expanded her KKW Beauty range and added a range of Ultra Beam highlighters, as well as glitter lip glosses, and a trio of fragrances to her label.

Kim has also been working on a new eight-part TV series, as she is set to executive produce 'Glam Masters' in search for a beauty mogul that will hit Lifetime in February.

Kim will be joined by fellow hosts 'Orange is the New Black' star Laverne Cox, as well as beauty experts Mario Dedivanovic, Kandee Johnson and Zanna Roberts Rassi.

The beauty mogul revealed the details of the show on social media, as well as sharing a trailer.

She previously wrote: "So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for #GlamMasters, the new beauty competition series I'm executive producing. Tune in to @lifetimetv on Feb 28! (sic)"

Kendall Jenner is Most Followed Model on Instagram

Kendall Jenner is Most Followed Model on Instagram, as she has ranked up 85 million supporters on the site.

The 22-year-old beauty has bagged the number one spot in the top 10 list of catwalk stars who have the highest amount of followers on the photo-sharing site, as she currently boasts 85 million supporters on her social media account.

And Kendall has more than double the amount of fans on the platform as fellow model Cara Delevingne, who has been pitted in second place on the rankings list, is followed by 40.8 million fans, while Gigi Hadid, 22, came in third place with just under a fan base spanning 37 million.

However, Gigi's younger sister Bella, 21, has landed in fifth position with 15 million followers, but the 'Lip Sync Battle USA' co-host Chrissy Teigen - who appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 - is close behind with 14.6 million supporters.

Kendall has beat fashion legend Gisele Bundchen off the top spot, as the 37-year-old Brazilian beauty has been pitted in seventh place with a fanbase spanning just over 13 million.

But this is not the first time Kendall has knocked Gisele - who has four-year-old daughter Vivian and seven-year-old son Benjamin with her husband Tom Brady - to the number one position, as she recently topped Forbes' World's Highest Paid Models List 2017, which is a title Gisele has held for 15 years since 2002.

Miranda Kerr, as well as Victoria's Secret Angels Candice Swanepoel and Adriana Lima have just made the top 10 list as they each have a fanbase spanning 11 million.

Not only has 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star - who has partnered with cosmetic giant Estee Lauder, as well as Chanel, Fendi and Calvin Klein - bagged the Most Followed Model title, as well as the highest earning star, she has also received the most likes for a photograph on the site.

The image, which was shared in June this year, captures Kendall wearing a gingham printed bikini with a cropped t-shirt over the top flaunting her super toned torso, and has received over 4 million likes.

Although Kendall is a popular model on Instagram, she is not the most followed member of the Kardashian/Jenner brood, as her half-sister Kim Kardashian West has tallied up 104 million fans, which puts her in fifth place in the Most Followed Celebrity list on the site, while Kendall is pitted in tenth place.

The Top 10 Most-Followed Models on Instagram are;

1. Kendall Jenner - 85 million followers

2. Cara Delevingne - 40.8 million followers

3. Gigi Hadid - 36.9 million followers

4. Emily Ratajkowski - 15.1 million followers

5. Bella Hadid - 15 million followers

6. Chrissy Teigen - 14.6 million followers

7. Gisele Bündchen - 13.3 million followers

8. Miranda Kerr - 11.5 million followers

9. Candice Swanepoel - 11.3 million followers

10. Adriana Lima - 11.2 million followers

Khloe Kardashian feels like royalty with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has credited Tristan Thompson with making her feel "like a Queen" even on her worst days.

The 33-year-old reality star is currently in a relationship with the NBA star - with whom she is believed to be expecting her first child - and has said that even when she feels "like a trainwreck", the 26-year-old sports star will always be on hand to offer her "an overall feeling of security and adoration".

On her app, khloewithak.com, Khloe revealed her top tips for helping people work out if their partner is "the one", and wrote: "You 1000 percent need to be on the same page about the basics, like commitment, trust and where your moral compass is set. Repeat: 1000 percent!

"They make you feel like a queen even when you're a train wreck (i.e., going bats**t with PMS). They don't need to constantly blow smoke up your a** with compliments but they should provide an overall feeling of security and adoration.

"Connection is key, so your girl or guy should be game for anything that sparks your joy - even if that means sacrificing Monday Night Football for yoga with your sisters. Laughter and passion are the fuel for lifelong monogamy, so the importance of fun, collaborative activities should never be forgotten. (sic)"

And the feeling of security is no doubt felt both ways, as the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star admits she always "says a prayer" for her beau before he hits the court with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as she wants to be sure he has "protection".

She added: "I don't really believe in rituals, but there is one thing that I do before every Cleveland Cavaliers game. Right after the national anthem, I say a prayer asking God for Tristan's protection on the court. It probably looks like I'm talking to myself, LOL, but I don't care - I don't want my baby getting hurt! (sic)"

