KUWTK: Kris Jenner hints at Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner pregnancies

Kris Jenner has seemingly confirmed Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both expecting their first child in an Instagram post.

The famous family haven't yet confirmed or denied speculation the two stars are expecting their first children within weeks of one another but the 62-year-old matriarch shared a photo of nine sets of kids' pyjamas on Instagram, revealing there was a pair for each of her grandchildren.

She captioned the picture: "Thank you so much #burtsbeesbaby @burtsbeesbaby #bbbfamjams for the most amazing collection of family jammies ever and i am obsessed with the plaid !!!!!

"Can't wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren #blessed #grateful thanks for the idea @oprah !! (sic)"

Kris is already grandmother to her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's three kids with ex-partner Scott Disick, Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and two-year-old Reign, her son Rob's 12-month-old daughter Dream, who he has with former fiance Blac Chyna, and Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's two kids, North, four, and Saint, 23 months.

In addition, Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child via a surrogate, which would bring the total to seven, prompting fans to speculate the two extra sets of nightwear are for the unborn children of Kylie and Travis Scott, and Khloe and Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' stars have stayed tight-lipped on the subject of the pregnancies and 37-year-old Kim recently opted to down a sardine smoothie rather than confirm the news.

During a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, talk show host James, Corden said: "I'm going to give you a sardine smoothie.

Photo: Instagram

"You love a smoothie. Just think of it as a green juice just with sardines in it. Kim, there have been lots of rumours about your sisters, Khloe and Kylie, being pregnant. Are they true? Yes or no?"

But Kim made the sacrifice and simply picked up the discoloured liquid with foam on top and took a sip, although she swiftly spat it out.

She said: "F**k! The aftertaste. I have to go to dinner after this. So f***ing disgusting."

Kim Kardashian West's surrogate was unaware she was carrying star's baby

Kim Kardashian West's surrogate didn't know the baby she was carrying belonged to the star, as the process was anonymous at first.

The 37-year-old reality star is expecting her third child with her husband Kanye West via a surrogate mother, and she has now revealed the woman carrying her baby didn't know to begin with that she was going to give birth to Kim and Kanye's child.

Kim - who already has four-year-old North and 23-month-old Saint with her spouse - said: "She didn't know at the beginning. She didn't know. You could do it totally anonymously. You could go that route. And I just felt like, whoever is carrying my baby, what if they weren't a fan of me or my husband? What if they didn't want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice, and be proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star insists the mystery woman was "really excited" when she eventually discovered who the parents of the tot would be.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Real', she said: "She was really excited. She was someone who had watched the show - not like a super fan, that it would have been uncomfortable - but she'd seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it, so she was really proud to do it."

Previously, Kim said she believes she chose the "perfect" woman to be her surrogate mother, as she has the "best relationship" with her.

She said: "I love her. I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She's so nice. She is the perfect person to do this for my family. She's great. She's been amazing."

Despite being pleased with her choice of surrogate, Kim revealed she is finding the process "so much harder" than being pregnant herself, as she is struggling with the lack of control she has over her unborn tot.

She said recently: "You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control.

"And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

Kim Kardashian West uses healing crystals

Kim Kardashian West was given healing crystals by a number of people after she was robbed at gunpoint last year.

The 37-year-old reality star - who suffered a terrifying experience when she was tied up and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewellery from her Paris apartment in October 2016 - didn't really "get" the New Age belief that the rocks have healing properties until recently but she has found them to be helpful.

She said: "I kind of got into healing crystals more recently. The last year, when I took about a year off after my whole Paris incident, everyone would come over and bring me healing crystals and I didn't really get it at first.

"And then I really started to research it and Google it and a friend of mine took me down to this crystal warehouse in Culver City and it was just crystals everywhere and they explained what everything meant to me and it just clicked then for me."

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted the crystals had inspired her new fragrance, Crystal Gardenia, along with her late father Robert Karashian's favourite scent.

She told 'Extra' presenter Mark Wright: "I wanted a bottle that... just looks and feels like a healing crystal, something that would be calming and have good energy for you...

"My dad's favourite flower was gardenia so he would always have it... I just remember coming home from school and seeing this dish that he had right when you walked in and there was always gardenia flowers just floating in it and I loved when he had those."

Meanwhile, Kim and her husband Kanye West - who have kids North, four, and Saint, 23 months, together - are preparing for the arrival of their third child via a surrogate and the blonde beauty admitted she hasn't yet let it sink in how much harder it will be to juggle a larger brood.

She said: "I'm really excited for and scared for a new baby. I have half the people freaking me out saying how hard three is.

"I think you're not thinking about it as much, especially when you're in my situation because I'm not carrying the baby, so I think it's just gonna hit me and I'm think I'm gonna freak the f**k out and be like, 'Aaahhh, three kids,' you know?"

Kim Kardashian West: Having a surrogate is 'hard'

Kim Kardashian West thinks having a baby via surrogate mother is "so much harder" than going through pregnancy herself.

The 37-year-old reality star and her husband Kanye West are currently expecting their third child, whom they will have via a surrogate, after Kim was advised against getting pregnant due to suffering complications whilst carrying their four-year-old daughter North and 23-month-old son Saint.

Despite her painful complications, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has admitted she prefers being pregnant to having a surrogate mother, as the lack of control she has over her unborn baby is "hard" for her to come to terms with.

She said: "You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control.

"And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

The beauty is finding having a surrogate mother more difficult than she first thought, as she admits that she believed it would be "so easy" because she "hated being pregnant" with her first two children.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "I hated being pregnant and I never thought I'd ever ... I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that. So, that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is."