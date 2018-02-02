KUWTK: Kylie Jenner's pregnancy brought her closer to Kourtney Kardashian

Kylie Jenner has "bonded" with her sister Kourtney Kardashian more since she found out she was expecting.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has always been close to her sister Khloé Kardashian but has grown closer to her eldest sibling Kourtney now she is expecting.

A source said: "She's always been closest to Khloé, but this pregnancy has helped her bond with Kourtney. She thinks Kourtney is an amazing hands-on mom, and that's how she wants to be. She also reads a lot online and wants to learn as much as possible. Kourtney is encouraging her to learn about natural and organic living. Kylie is doing organic diapers and ointment."

And the 20-year-old television personality - who is expecting her first child with her partner Travis Scott - is excited that Khloe is pregnant at the same time too.

The insider added to People magazine: "It's also helped having Khloé go through everything with [Kylie] at the same time. She thinks it's really special that they're pregnant together."

And ahead of the baby's arrival, Kylie has already baby-proofed her house.

A source shared: "The nursery is done. She's a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up! ... Anything sharp has already been taken out.

"She's very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn't want to share this with the world. Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private. She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that. She's worked hard enough to do whatever she wants."

Kim Kardashian West is "determined to show" people that she can have it all despite everyone telling her to "slow down".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star recently welcomed her youngest child Chicago into the world via surrogate but doesn't want to take hardly any time off despite everyone telling her to "slow down".

A source told The Sun Online: "Kim is determined to show the public she can have it all - she can be a mum of three, do sexy shoots, work all the time and still work out. She's doing all of these photo shoots so she can look like a super-mom. Beyonce hardly took time off work after having the twins and was looking sexier than ever in shoots right away, and Kim wants to do the same. Everyone's telling her to slow down, especially as Kanye is away in Berlin, and she has nothing to prove. After all, every new mum takes time off. But Kim's determined to do it all."

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed that Kim - who also has North, four, and Saint, two, with her husband Kanye West - is "so thrilled" to have her three children.

They said: "Kim is just so thrilled that her dream of having three kids finally came true. She's really enjoying these few days just being with the baby and her family and soaking it all in. She was a little nervous about how Saint and North would react but so far everything is great."

And Kim recently took to her official app to thank the surrogate who carried her baby.

She shared: "I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrierand this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl."

Khloe Kardashian can't wait for nesting stage of pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian is really excited for the "nesting" stage of her pregnancy as she prepares for the arrival of her first child with her partner Tristan Thompson.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is expecting her first child with her partner Tristan Thompson and can't wait to organise her home ahead of the baby's arrival.

Writing on her app, she shared: "I heard later in your third trimester you go through a stage called 'nesting' where you just want to clean and organize everything. My sisters said I would love that, LOL ... I am actually looking forward to it. I just want everything organized and planned and as perfect as possible before the baby comes."

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old reality star previously revealed she "can't wait" to get her pre-pregnancy body back.

When talking about her pregnancy cravings, she shared: "During my pregnancy, I'm obviously not beating myself up about what I'm eating at all. I'm more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I'm going to work off every pound. I'm actually really excited to get my body back. I can't wait! Of course, I can't go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts. Honestly, though, I'm just happy I still have the energy!"

And Khloe recently admitted that the "worst part" of her pregnancy so far has been keeping it a secret from her family.

She explained: "Even though expecting a baby is SO exciting, the first trimester can be the worst. The worst part was keeping this major secret from my family, though! I'm with my sisters pretty much every single day, so it was hard to not be able to say why I was so sick or couldn't do certain things. We wanted to tell everybody at one time, which made things even more tricky - how do you get all those people together in one room?! - but it was so amazing when we finally did! Keeping the secret from the outside world wasn't as big of a deal for me. I believe there are certain things that need to be held private and for yourself. It was beautiful to have something that was just ours. (sic)"

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren't getting engaged

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott - who are expecting a baby together - have no plans to get engaged.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is set to welcome a baby with the rapper but the pair have no plans to move their relationship to the next level.

A source told People magazine: "There are no plans for them to get married or even engaged. It's not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on."

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed that Kylie's social media blackout isn't a "permanent thing" and she is enjoying her time away from the spotlight whilst she prepares for the baby's arrival.

They said: "Kylie has been chilling at home for the most part and just living her best life. She has really enjoyed this time away from the spotlight. It's the first time she can remember in her entire life not being followed by cameras and she's just trying to enjoy this privacy. She's definitely not going to deny that she's had a baby, or continue to evade questions about it all.

"This isn't a permanent thing. As soon as the baby is born, she will make an announcement and introduce the baby to her fans. She will also address the fact that she went "dark" on social media and in the public ... Yes, she will release a photo and yes, she will acknowledge the baby. She's excited to continue to be her authentic self, and that will soon mean being a mother and sharing that with her fans."

Kim Kardashian West considering fourth child?

Kim Kardashian West is reportedly thinking about having a fourth child - a week after welcoming her third.

The 37-year-old reality star and her husband Kanye West became parents for the third time when their surrogate mother gave birth to a baby girl, which they have named Chicago, last week, and it has now been revealed that Kim is already speaking to the woman who carried Chicago about hiring her to carry another child for the pair.

Speaking of Kim - who already has four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint, both of whom she carried herself - a source said: "Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby.

"She's so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate. Kanye was even bonding with the surrogate's husband in the delivery room.

"Kim definitely wants more kids. She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!"

And the star's 40-year-old rapper husband Kanye is said to be on board with the idea of expanding their brood even further.

The source added to People magazine: "It's true that he was really the push for baby number three because he loves kids and wants a lot."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her husband announced the news of Chicago's birth on Kim's website on January 16, the day after the tot was welcomed into the world.

The social media post read: "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Days later, the pair took to Kim's website once again when they revealed their new arrival's unique moniker, which is thought to be named after the city in which Kanye was raised.

Kylie Jenner 'ready' to give birth

Kylie Jenner is reportedly "definitely ready" to give birth, despite having still not confirmed her pregnancy to the public.

The 20-year-old reality star is yet to confirm rumours that she is expecting her first child with Travis Scott, but as sources claim she is reaching the final stages of her speculated pregnancy, she is feeling "a lot of different emotions".

A source told People magazine: "Kylie is definitely ready for baby to arrive! Coming up on the end of pregnancy, there are a lot of different emotions. She's excited, she's anxious ... there are a lot of feelings, but she's ready for what's next."

The 'Life of Kylie' star is expected to give birth next month, and it was previously reported she was "nervous" about her rumoured impending arrival.

An insider said: "She is excited to be a mother but has had her moments of being nervous. Kylie has been taking time out of the spotlight to prepare for her new life as a mother."

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Kylie has already baby-proofed her house to make sure everything is ready for the arrival of her little one.

A source shared: "The nursery is done. She's a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up! ... Anything sharp has already been taken out ... She's very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn't want to share this with the world. Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private. She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that. She's worked hard enough to do whatever she wants."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been staying out of the spotlight since rumours of her pregnancy first surfaced, and it is believed she is enjoying "recharging" her batteries.

An insider said: "Kylie's worked hard her entire life, and being a mother will be a lot of work, so now is a chance for her to recharge."

It's Chicago West: Kim and Kanye name third child

Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have called their third child Chicago, the reality star announced Friday, opening the floodgates to hefty doses of mockery and consternation on social media.

Kardashian West announced the name on her app, later suggesting the little girl already has a nickname. "North, Saint and Chi," she tweeted to her 58.4 million followers - to be pronounced "Shy" the 37-year-old later clarified.

The couple already have daughter North West, four, and son, Saint, two.

Little Chicago was born via a surrogate on Monday weighing 7.6 pounds (3.3 kilograms).

Kardashian West and West, 40, who married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in May 2014, have been dogged by rumors of trouble in paradise recently amid gossip-press speculation that their marriage is on the rocks.

Kardashian West ranks 47 on Forbes' celebrity 100 ranking of highest-paid entertainers with pretax earnings of $45.5 million.

Celebrity website TMZ said the couple chose a surrogate after Kardashian suffered from a serious condition in which the placenta becomes too deeply attached to the wall of the uterus during her second pregnancy, making a third pregnancy too risky.

TMZ said the couple paid the surrogate $45,000, banning her from smoking, taking drugs, hot baths, dying her hair and eating raw fish during the pregnancy.

Kim Kardashian West thanks surrogate after baby's birth

Kim Kardashian West has thanked her surrogate mother after her baby was born on Monday.

The 37-year-old reality star and her husband Kanye West hired a surrogate mother to carry their third child after the beauty suffered complications whilst pregnant with four-year-old North and two-year-old Saint, and after their tot was born earlier this week, Kim has taken to her app to send her gratitude to the woman who carried her baby.

Writing on her app on Thursday (18.01.18) she said: "I'm so grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It's not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrierand this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.

"The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time," she adds. "Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl."

Throughout the post, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star references her surrogate as a "gestational carrier", as she explained that is the "technical term" for a woman who carries a baby with which she has no relation.

She explained: "I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn't safe for my - or the baby's - health to carry on my own.

"After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to.

"A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye's. You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did."

Kim also noted that she found it "so hard" to not be carrying her own child, and said anyone who thinks surrogacy is an easy option is "completely wrong".

She said: "Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it's the easy way out is completely wrong. People assume it's better because you don't have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint."

Kris Jenner wants Kylie Jenner to move in

Kris Jenner wants her daughter Kylie to move in with her when she gives birth to her first child.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' matriarch is keen to have her youngest child move into her home when she welcomes her baby into the world like Kim Kardashian West did when she had son Saint.

A source said: "Kris wants Kylie to move in with her when she has the baby, so while Kylie's looking after the baby, Kris can look after Kylie! She's her youngest daughter and she just wants to be on hand for any questions and be around in emergencies ... Kim moved in with her mum when she had Saint and Kris is such a hands-on grandmother, it was perfect. But Kylie's refusing to move in with Kris - she thinks she can handle it all on her own."

However, Kylie reportedly isn't having any of it and is "stubbornly" insisting she wants to be in her own home and is relying on Travis Scott, the father of the baby, to help her.

The insider told The Sun Online: "She wants to be in her own house with the baby and Travis. But he hasn't been around that much - he's been off on tour - and the whole family is worried he won't be there for the birth. But Kylie's stubborn and won't be told what to do."

Since news broke of Kylie's pregnancy, the reality star has made a conscious decision to stay out of the spotlight.

An insider said previously: "She's very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn't want to share this with the world. Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.

"She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that. She's worked hard enough to do whatever she wants."

Khloe Kardashian's family told her to lose weight because she is "hurting the brand"

Khloe Kardashian has revealed relatives have told her in the past that she needs to lose weight because she is "hurting the brand".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed how she was criticised by her own relatives for her size and admits it really "hurt" her.

Speaking to one of the participants on her show 'Revenge Body', she said: "I'm a huge believer of it's not what you say, it's how you say it. You know, for a long time I was told, 'Khloe, you've got to lose weight because you're really hurting the brand' or this or that.

"I understood that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt and there's a way to say things. I totally get how you feel."

Meanwhile, Khloe - who is expecting her first child with her partner Tristan Thompson - previously revealed she was once told she would "never be a certain size".

She said: "I was always told that I could never be a certain size or that I could never look a certain way and that really got to me. I started to believe what everybody else told me. But then one day something inside of me didn't want to be defined by somebody else's perception or vision of me ...

"My arms used to be my biggest insecurity on my body. They would never tone up and they were mushy and fat with absolutely no structure. Now I have defined arms and it's almost like my trophy that I'm allowed to show off. It sounds silly but I've worked so hard on being able to feel comfortable wearing a t-shirt or tank top."

Caitlyn Jenner doesn't trust Kardashians

Caitlyn Jenner never told her ex-wife Kris Jenner or their family about her final gender reassignment surgery because she didn't trust them.

The 68-year-old reality star - who was previously known as Bruce Jenner - revealed in her autobiography 'The Secrets Of My Life' that she had undergone "the final" operation in her transition, and though her stepchildren and ex-wife Kris Jenner received advance copies of the book, they didn't get "the last few pages", which featured the revelation.

And asked why in an interview for 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', she admitted: "I didn't tell anybody [about the surgery]. It's none of their businesses. I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, OK? I didn't want them to leak it to the press, OK? There was no reason for them to know about it, of course I didn't trust them."

And the former Olympian admitted she is no longer in contact with her stepchildren.

She added: "I don't talk to the Kardashians anymore. The only ones I am concerned about are Kendall and Kylie. They are my biological kids. I spent 23 years carting them around."

Speaking about Caitlyn's claims in her memoir, Kris previously said there were "two truths," adding that for "more than half the marriage it was like ... perfect."

And of Caitlyn coming out as transgender, she said, "I wouldn't have seen that truth in, like, a gazillion years."

Kris admitted she thought Caitlyn's book was "very mean-spirited."

She added that there were "a lot of inaccuracies," and that she wished Caitlyn had simply written, "Married to her. Didn't work out. She's a great girl.

Kylie Jenner 'splits from Travis Scott'

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has reportedly split from Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old reality star is rumoured to be pregnant with Travis' baby, but the duo have apparently gone their separate ways ahead of the birth, with Travis reported to have told Kylie that he "can't do this anymore".

A source explained: "He finally plucked up the courage to tell Kylie he's done, that he loves her and will always be around for the baby, but they're not compatible as a couple.

"Kylie was totally blindsided even though everyone else in her life saw this coming."

Despite this, Kylie is reportedly refusing to accept that their relationship is over and she is doing everything she can to rekindle their romance.

The insider told Radar Online: "She's still refusing to admit it's over, and begging him to stick around."

Speculation about their future comes shortly after it was reported that Kanye West recently had a man-to-man chat with Travis about the responsibilities of parenthood.

The outspoken rap star - who has four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint with his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian West - spoke to Travis about the challenges he'll face in 2018.

An insider previously explained: "It was an emotional conversation as Kanye explained to Travis how wonderful it is becoming a father for the first time, how his whole life is about to change for the better.

"It was a beautiful, sweet moment between the two guys, but there was also an important point Kanye wanted to make to the younger rapper."

In particular, Kanye reportedly told Travis that he'd need to be more protective and responsible towards his family once the baby arrives.

The source shared: "Kanye made it clear to Travis that he needs to step it up big time.

"Kanye is protective of all of his family and wanted Travis to know that he better not let Kylie down in anyway once the baby arrives, 'cause Kanye will be watching."

Kim Kardashian West vows to be on her phone less in 2018

Kim Kardashian West says her New Year's resolution is to "be on her phone less" and instead be "more in the moment".

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who is a huge social media fan and famous for her selfies - has pledged to be "more in the moment".

She wrote on her website: "My New Year's resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment."

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old television personality previously revealed she thinks the Paris robbers - who targeted her in October 2016 - did so because they could track her whereabouts on social media.

She said: "What I think happened now, after like thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip. I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out. So I think they knew [bodyguard Pascal Duvier] was out with Kourtney and that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that I was there by myself. They had to have known we were leaving that day. They had this window of opportunity and just went for it."

At the time, Kim took a break from the spotlight and she loved her "slower life".

A source said: "Taking time off after the robbery has really changed Kim. And for the better. She initially was just too shocked and traumatised to deal with anything but her kids. As time went on, she realised that she actually loved her slower life. She feels very grateful that she has been able to spend the past few months just focusing on her kids. Kim thinks they are growing too fast and she has enjoyed spending more quiet time with them."

Kim Kardashian West thrilled by baby news

Kim Kardashian West says the news she is expecting another child via a surrogate is one of her highlights of 2017.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is thrilled to be expecting her third child via a surrogate and can't wait to see her family expand.

Posting about her favourite moments of 2017, she shared: "In 2017, my focus was on family, travel and launching my dream businesses: KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance. As the new year approaches, I feel so blessed to have had such an amazing year ... Kanye and I were so excited to find out that we were expecting! I can't wait to welcome our little girl in the new year. North and Saint will be the best big brother and sister to her."

And business was also on Kim's mind throughout the last 12 months too, with the launch of her beauty products and her fragrances.

She shared: "Launching KKW Beauty was surreal! I had been working on it for so long and I was so proud to finally launch - starting with a classic product like my crème contour and highlight kits. There are so many exciting [KKW Beauty] products coming in 2018 ...

"In November, I launched KKW Fragrance! I started with three fragrances: Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus. Last year, after I experienced some trauma, I wanted to take some time off to heal and rejuvenate. All of my friends were bringing me healing crystals and they really helped, so crystals were my main inspiration for these fragrances."

And celebrating the tenth anniversary of the family's reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' was also one of her highlights.

She wrote on her official website: "We've come a long way since season one, but what's never changed is how close we all are."

Khloe Kardashian is enjoying a 'pleasant pregnancy'

Khloe Kardashian has not suffered morning sickness during her pregnancy and is, so far, enjoying a "pleasant" time carrying her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old reality star announced her and her beau Tristan Thompson are expecting their first child together earlier this week, and it has been reported the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has had a "pleasant pregnancy" so far without any bouts of illness.

Speaking about the television personality and how she is coping carrying a baby to Us Weekly magazine, a source said: "Khloe has not had any morning sickness or had any less than pleasant pregnancy symptoms."

Not only are the couple starting a family together, but they are also believed to be house hunting for a "bigger" property they can call their family home.

The insider continued: "Tristan is house shopping and renting a house. [Khloe] loves her house but they might get a bigger house together."

Although, the former 'Kocktails with Khloe' presenter and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player share a home in Ohio, they are often jetting back to Khloe's house in Los Angeles.

And it is believed Khloe would much rather have her 26-year-old boyfriend relocate and move in with her instead of them finding somewhere entirely new, although the couple are "open" to buying another house.

The source added: "Khloe doesn't necessarily want to get rid of her house though so he might move into her house. They're figuring it out but they are open to her buying another house but it will be in Calabasas."

The 'Revenge Body' host set tongues wagging her and Tristan were expecting a baby together in September this year, but it was only on Wednesday, Khloe publicly announced the exciting news.

Alongside a photograph of her flaunting her burgeoning bump, with Tristan's hands wrapped around her stomach, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! (sic)"

Kim Kardashian West gradually bleaches her hair to prevent it from falling out

Kim Kardashian West has to bleach her hair "in stages" to prevent it from falling out, and so far it has taken over "13 hours" to complete.

The 37-year-old reality star has undergone another beauty overhaul as she has dyed her hair platinum blonde, but the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has revealed she spent over "13 hours" carrying out the makeover, and the stylist had to gradually colour her locks so her hair did not "break off".

Speaking about the process on Twitter, Kim - who has four-year-old daughter North, as well as two-year-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West, and is expecting her third child via a surrogate - wrote: "#NewProfilePic

"Spent the last few days bleaching my roots (we do it in stages so it doesn't break off). OMG 13 hours & still going. (sic)."

Kim has admitted she has found going blonde "very high maintenance", but she is grateful for her hairdresser Chris Appleton for persevering to get her hair done.

She added: "This blonde is very high maintenance. Love you @ChrisAppleton1 but getting over this. (sic)."

The reality star has had a busy few weeks as she has recently expanded her KKW Beauty range and added a range of Ultra Beam highlighters, as well as glitter lip glosses, and a trio of fragrances to her label.

Kim has also been working on a new eight-part TV series, as she is set to executive produce 'Glam Masters' in search for a beauty mogul that will hit Lifetime in February.

Kim will be joined by fellow hosts 'Orange is the New Black' star Laverne Cox, as well as beauty experts Mario Dedivanovic, Kandee Johnson and Zanna Roberts Rassi.

The beauty mogul revealed the details of the show on social media, as well as sharing a trailer.

She previously wrote: "So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for #GlamMasters, the new beauty competition series I'm executive producing. Tune in to @lifetimetv on Feb 28! (sic)"

Kendall Jenner is Most Followed Model on Instagram

Kendall Jenner is Most Followed Model on Instagram, as she has ranked up 85 million supporters on the site.

The 22-year-old beauty has bagged the number one spot in the top 10 list of catwalk stars who have the highest amount of followers on the photo-sharing site, as she currently boasts 85 million supporters on her social media account.

And Kendall has more than double the amount of fans on the platform as fellow model Cara Delevingne, who has been pitted in second place on the rankings list, is followed by 40.8 million fans, while Gigi Hadid, 22, came in third place with just under a fan base spanning 37 million.

However, Gigi's younger sister Bella, 21, has landed in fifth position with 15 million followers, but the 'Lip Sync Battle USA' co-host Chrissy Teigen - who appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 - is close behind with 14.6 million supporters.

Kendall has beat fashion legend Gisele Bundchen off the top spot, as the 37-year-old Brazilian beauty has been pitted in seventh place with a fanbase spanning just over 13 million.

But this is not the first time Kendall has knocked Gisele - who has four-year-old daughter Vivian and seven-year-old son Benjamin with her husband Tom Brady - to the number one position, as she recently topped Forbes' World's Highest Paid Models List 2017, which is a title Gisele has held for 15 years since 2002.

Miranda Kerr, as well as Victoria's Secret Angels Candice Swanepoel and Adriana Lima have just made the top 10 list as they each have a fanbase spanning 11 million.

Not only has 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star - who has partnered with cosmetic giant Estee Lauder, as well as Chanel, Fendi and Calvin Klein - bagged the Most Followed Model title, as well as the highest earning star, she has also received the most likes for a photograph on the site.

The image, which was shared in June this year, captures Kendall wearing a gingham printed bikini with a cropped t-shirt over the top flaunting her super toned torso, and has received over 4 million likes.

Although Kendall is a popular model on Instagram, she is not the most followed member of the Kardashian/Jenner brood, as her half-sister Kim Kardashian West has tallied up 104 million fans, which puts her in fifth place in the Most Followed Celebrity list on the site, while Kendall is pitted in tenth place.

The Top 10 Most-Followed Models on Instagram are;

1. Kendall Jenner - 85 million followers

2. Cara Delevingne - 40.8 million followers

3. Gigi Hadid - 36.9 million followers

4. Emily Ratajkowski - 15.1 million followers

5. Bella Hadid - 15 million followers

6. Chrissy Teigen - 14.6 million followers

7. Gisele Bündchen - 13.3 million followers

8. Miranda Kerr - 11.5 million followers

9. Candice Swanepoel - 11.3 million followers

10. Adriana Lima - 11.2 million followers

Khloe Kardashian feels like royalty with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has credited Tristan Thompson with making her feel "like a Queen" even on her worst days.

The 33-year-old reality star is currently in a relationship with the NBA star - with whom she is believed to be expecting her first child - and has said that even when she feels "like a trainwreck", the 26-year-old sports star will always be on hand to offer her "an overall feeling of security and adoration".

On her app, khloewithak.com, Khloe revealed her top tips for helping people work out if their partner is "the one", and wrote: "You 1000 percent need to be on the same page about the basics, like commitment, trust and where your moral compass is set. Repeat: 1000 percent!

"They make you feel like a queen even when you're a train wreck (i.e., going bats**t with PMS). They don't need to constantly blow smoke up your a** with compliments but they should provide an overall feeling of security and adoration.

"Connection is key, so your girl or guy should be game for anything that sparks your joy - even if that means sacrificing Monday Night Football for yoga with your sisters. Laughter and passion are the fuel for lifelong monogamy, so the importance of fun, collaborative activities should never be forgotten. (sic)"

And the feeling of security is no doubt felt both ways, as the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star admits she always "says a prayer" for her beau before he hits the court with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as she wants to be sure he has "protection".

She added: "I don't really believe in rituals, but there is one thing that I do before every Cleveland Cavaliers game. Right after the national anthem, I say a prayer asking God for Tristan's protection on the court. It probably looks like I'm talking to myself, LOL, but I don't care - I don't want my baby getting hurt! (sic)"

