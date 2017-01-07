KUWTK: 'Things not great' between Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

A source close to Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West has claimed that the passion is missing in their marriage.

Although the couple are putting on a united front, insiders claim they are still having "issues" following a difficult year, in which Kim, 36, was robbed at gunpoint and Kanye, 39, was rushed to hospital after a meltdown caused by sleep deprivation and exhaustion.

A source told PEOPLE: "Things are still not great. Kim and Kanye continue to spend time with the kids. They act friendly, but the passion seems to be missing."

However, another insider recently insisted the couple - who have children North, three and Saint, 12 months, together - are working hard to keep their marriage on track.

The source said: "Kim and Kanye have to work at their marriage, just like any couple. Of course, there are some bumps in the road at times, but that's not unlike any other marriage. It takes work. They are definitely still together and more madly in love than ever.

"Kim is slowly getting back to her normal routine. She finally feels ready to get back out in public, but she is doing it little by little. She does not have any work commitments on her plate until the new year."

And Kanye is recovering from his own ordeal.

A source said: "Kanye is doing really well. He's living at home with Kim and the kids. He spends his days with the kids, and plays with them all day long.

"He's still under medical care. He'll do everything and anything to make sure he's in tip-top shape for his family. That's his motivation to get out of any dark spot."

Kim Kardashian West posts first selfie of 2017

Kim Kardashian West has shared her first selfie of 2017 featuring momager Kris Jenner.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has daughter North, three, and 13-month-old son Saint with her 'Famous' rapper husband Kanye West - took to Snapchat to share a photo with her mother Kris Jenner, 61, which showed the bootylicious babe still wearing her new lip ring.

Alongside the picture in which she is throwing up the peace sign, she wrote: "First selfie of 2017 w my mama (sic)"

It comes after the 36-year-old beauty made her first post on Instagram since she was robbed at gunpoint in October and reportedly now feels ready to get back to work and onto social media.

A source said at the time: "It was time for Kim to get back on social media and back to work. That is a huge part of her career. She has obligations to support her family and has an entire team working for her. It was time to get back to normal.

"It's hard to put a specific price on it, but Kim lost millions and millions of dollars in work she had to pass on because of the personal events in her life this fall. It's the first time Kim has not worked since she started being a celebrity really, and Kim is a workhorse.

"She's feeling really good and strong. She had three months off and was able to spend an amazing chunk of time with her kids and [husband] Kanye, and I don't think she would trade that in for anything, but she is ready to get back into a routine and back into the swing of things. She's in a very good place and is ready to move on."

However, Kim doesn't want to talk about what happened as she is "not ready" to relive it just yet.

The insider added: "She's not ready to get into the past, but she is ready to move forward. Kim knows she has to address the robbery at some point, but she's not ready to just yet.

"She's uncomfortable talking about it still. It's the scariest thing that's ever happened to her, and for her to relive that night by every detail is something she's mentally and emotionally putting off right now."

Kylie Jenner named second richest family member

Kylie Jenner, 19, is the second richest member of the Kardashian family behind her half-sister Kim Kardashian West.

The 19-year-old television personality has found herself on Forbes' '30 Under 30' list of young business standouts after launching her own cosmetics

company Kylie Cosmetics - where she sells her famous lip kits among other beauty products - and has been estimated as the second richest member of the

famous family behind her older half-sister Kim Kardashian West, 36.

The respected financial bible says of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star: "The reality TV star's Kylie Cosmetics line has gone from strength to

strength, with each incarnation of her $29 lip kits selling out upon release.

"Sources close to the teenager suggest the glosses did seven figures in revenues in 2016 alone. Jenner also puts her name to an apparel line, alongside

model sister Kendall."

As well as being the youngest child of momager Kris Jenner, 61, Kylie is also the youngest mogul to make the publication's 2017 list.

Pics: Getty Images

But despite only being one step away from Kim in terms of Kardashian family rankings, the gap between their pay brackets means Kylie won't catch up to

her sister's financial worth any time soon.

Forbes estimates that Kylie earns an impressive $18 million per year, whilst their calculations in November indicated that the 'Selfish' author - who has

North, three, and Saint, 12 months, with her husband Kanye West - raked in a whopping $51 million.

Whilst Kylie is making waves in the cosmetics world with her products, she also dabbles in real estate, having recently bought a sprawling $4.5 million

four-acre property next door to the $6 million luxury home she has in Hidden Hills, California, and putting her second home - a property in a Calabasas

gated community where many of her family resides - up for sale for $3.9 million last year.

Kim Kardashian West returns to social media

Kim Kardashian West has returned to social media for the first time since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who regularly posted on photo sharing site Instagram before she was subjected to the terrifying ordeal - has broken her silence on the platform in her first post since October.

Sharing a picture of herself with her husband Kanye West and their two children, North, three, and Saint, 12 months, she simply captioned it: "family".

Following her return, messages of support and love flooded in for the 36-year-old television personality.

The posting will no doubt go some way to shutting down rumours that Kim and Kanye's marriage is on the rocks.

The pair have spent some time out of the spotlight following the ordeal and for Kanye to recover, after he was given treatment for sleep deprivation and exhaustion in the latter months of 2016.

The couple are said to be receiving therapy individually as they both try and deal with the "trauma" they went through.

Pics: Instagram

A source shared at the time: "They are still both receiving individual therapy. Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery. Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better. They might be thinking about couples therapy, but so far it seems they haven't had any sessions together."

Kim and Kanye were spotted out for the first time together on December 18, where they seemed "strong and so happy".

An eyewitness shared: "When she got to the car, she paused and made it a point to look back at [Kanye] and make sure he was OK. She looked strong and so happy. You can see it in the way they were that they were making a point to say, 'We are solid.' They were smiling, completely at ease and just enjoying each other."

Blac Chyna puts engagement ring back on

Blac Chyna donned her flashy engagement ring over the weekend to celebrate the New Year with Rob Kardashian.

The 28-year-old model had removed the flashy ring from her finger after the pair split shortly before Christmas, but after reports that the couple reconciled in time for the holidays, the brunette beauty slipped the diamond jewel back on as she welcomed in the start of 2017.

In a series of videos posted to Snapchat over the weekend, Chyna can be seen with her fiancé Rob, 29, sitting at a table as they count down to the new year.

One video taken from Snapchat and posted on Blac Chyna's Instagram - which featured the pair sat together as they both donned the special 2017 filter - was captioned: "Happy New Years 2017 from @robkardashian and I! (sic)"

The news of the pair's reconciled romance comes after it was reported that Chyna - who shares one-month-old daughter Dream with the sock entrepreneur - was "not invited" to spend Christmas with the Kardashian clan, as the rest of the famous family were tired of her and Rob constantly fighting.

A source said at the time: "Rob's family is over Chyna. She is not invited to Kris' holiday party.

"Rob's family is trying to distance themselves from Chyna. They can't stand the toxic relationship. They very much care about baby Dream though. It's just come to the point when they think Rob is better off without being in a relationship with Chyna."

A second source, however, later claimed that Chyna had nothing to "apologise" for, and was standing her ground on the feud with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars.

Pics: Instagram

They said: "Chyna thinks Rob and his family have a lot of nerve if they think she needs to apologise for anything that she's done in this relationship.

"What should she be sorry for? Getting Rob out of his cave and bringing him into the light? Giving him a daughter? Helping him lose weight? Getting him a reality show?

"Rob's the one who admitted to having issues, and has since gotten from Chyna. She's so proud of their shared accomplishments, and thinks her behaviour and attitude are completely fine. She's not changing or apologising."