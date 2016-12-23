Liam Hemsworth to spend Christmas with Miley Cyrus' family

Liam Hemsworth is spending Christmas with Miley Cyrus' family, including her parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish and her siblings.

The 26-year-old actor and his 24-year-old fiancée Miley are getting into the Christmas spirit ahead of the holiday season as they headed off to spend the festive season with Miley's family, including her parents as well as her siblings.

Brandi Cyrus, Miley's older sister, took to Instagram to post a photo of Liam with the family - which also featured Miley's mother Tish and father Billy, as well as siblings Trace, Noah, and Braison - which was captioned: "Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 'We Can't Stop' singer took to Instagram to post her own collection of photos, although none of them featured the 'Hunger Games' actor.

Instead, the blonde beauty focused on her family's pets, posting a video of her cuddling up to 16-year-old Noah's dog Sammy.

She captioned the adorable video: "Sammy is so CUTE ! I seriously can't breathe!!!!!!! @noahcyrus (sic)"

Another photo of Miley and the pooch was captioned: "OH EM SAMMMMMYYYY!!!!!! (sic)"

For the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker and the 'Independence Day: Resurgence' actor, the decision to spend Christmas with the Cryus family comes as a source recently revealed the pair intend to move to Australia and settle down there, because Liam - who grew up on the island - has been desperate to return home for a long time.

The source said: "Liam is all about the move. He has been itching to return home to Australia for quite some time now."

And it seems the blonde beauty may be in favour of moving because she has been offered "an extremely lucrative deal" to ditch her place on 'The Voice USA' judging panel to critique budding musicians on Australia's talent show for their sixth season.

The source explained: "Miley has been offered an extremely lucrative deal to be a judge on 'The Voice' in Australia for Season six."