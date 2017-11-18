Meghan Markle invited to spend Christmas with the British royals?

'Suits' star Meghan Markle has reportedly been invited to spend Christmas with the British royal family.

The 'Suits' actress has been dating Prince Harry since mid-2016 and as rumours continue to swirl about a potential engagement, it's been claimed that Meghan has been offered the chance to spend the festive season with the monarchy.

Meghan is said to be "thrilled" to have received the invitation and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has even offered to put her mother Doria up in a guest bedroom at Anmer Hall to ensure she doesn't spend Christmas alone in America.

A source told Closer magazine: "Kate's offered to put Doria up in a guest bedroom at Anmer Hall - her and Wills' country home in Norfolk."

Duchess Catherine has reportedly developed a strong empathy with Meghan, as she's also had to transition into becoming royalty since marrying Prince William in 2011.

The insider added: "She was a bag of nerves the first time she did Christmas with the royals, so she knows exactly how daunting it must be for Meghan."

The rumours of Meghan's royal Christmas come shortly after it was reported that the actress is to leave 'Suits'.

The brunette beauty - who plays Rachel Zane in the American drama series - is apparently poised to depart the series alongside her co-star Patrick J. Adams after season seven comes to a close.

A source explained: "Patrick was always leaving the show. He made his mind up a while ago. Patrick wants to pursue other things and he's realised his time at 'Suits' has come to an end.

"They were waiting for Gabriel Macht to sign. He's going back so there will be a season eight and as of now, nine. It will make it an easy break for Meghan to leave as well."