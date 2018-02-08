Meghan Markle's code name for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle used a code name for Prince Harry on the set of 'Suits', her co-star Wendell Pierce has revealed.

The 36-year-old actress used to have a different name to refer to the flame-haired royal to keep their romance under wraps.

Wendell Pierce, who played Markle's character's father on the US show, said: "We always talked about [Harry] in code, really. You know, 'How you doing?,' 'Oh, I'm going to London, coming from London,' whatever."

And Pierce formed a close bond with Markle during their time on the show together.

Speaking to Harry Connick Jr. on his talk show, he added: "I had a really wonderful moment as we were coming to an end of her time on the show. It was just she and I in the room and I said, 'I know your life is going to change but always know, no matter where you are, I will always be your loving fake father.'"

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Windsor chapel staff have been asked to watch 'Suits' ahead of Harry and Meghan's wedding next year.

Historian Hugo Vickers, who is Captain of the Lay Stewards, said: "I've told the Stewards to get Netflix and watch Suits, so they know who everyone is at the wedding."

Meghan has now formally exited her role of Rachel Zane on 'Suits', something which had been planned for a year.

The show's creator Aaron Korsh said: "I knew from a year ago that this relationship was burgeoning. And I had a decision to make because I didn't want to intrude and ask her, 'Hey what's going on and what are you going to do?' So collectively with the writers, we decided to take a gamble that these two people were in love and it was going to work out.

"What we decided to do was say, 'Look, I would rather have good things happen to Meghan in her life,' which would likely mean her leaving the show. So let's plan on that and it's much easier to undo that, if it came to it, than to just plan on her staying forever and then finding out she's going to go."