Meghan Markle to leave Suits

The 36-year-old actress - who plays Rachel Zane in the American drama series - is reportedly going to depart the series alongside her co-star Patrick J. Adams after season seven comes to a close.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Patrick was always leaving the show. He made his mind up a while ago. Patrick wants to pursue other things and he's realized his time at Suits has come to an end. They were waiting for Gabriel Macht to sign. He's going back so there will be a season eight and as of now, nine. It will make it an easy break for Meghan to leave as well."

And a source had previously revealed the team at 'Suits' were already preparing for Meghan's departure since she started dating Prince Harry.

The insider added: "If Meghan decides not to come back for season eight, the show will still keep going, if everyone else signs on. She isn't the main cast member on the show, and quite frankly, everyone already thinks she's not coming back."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Harry has been teaching Meghan how to behave like a royal and mentoring her about the demands surrounding a member of the royal family.

British writer, Katie Nicholl, previously said: "He knows how daunting this will be for Meghan and he's keen for her to be relaxed in the company of senior royals.

"Harry will have made sure Meghan knew how to address the queen and how to behave in her presence. He calls her 'Granny,' but after Meghan had curtsied and called her 'Your Majesty,' she would have reverted to 'ma'am.' It seems strange to mere mortals, but it is how [Princess] Kate addresses her."