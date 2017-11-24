Meghan Markle was 'extra pleasant' during her final days on Suits

Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle was "extra pleasant" during her final few days on the set of 'Suits', according to an insider.

The 36-year-old actress has played the part of Rachel Zane on the popular drama series since 2011, but the brunette beauty - who has been dating Britain's Prince Harry since the middle of 2016 - is leaving the show.

Of her last few days on set, a source said: "Meghan was extra pleasant on set and more personable, really engaged with the cast and crew."

Meghan's much-discussed exit from the show has apparently helped to bring the cast and crew even closer together.

It's been claimed, too, that there was a nostalgic feeling on the set as Meghan prepared to walk away.

An insider told Us Weekly: "The whole cast and crew were getting along better than ever. Having the end near made everyone nostalgic."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Prince Harry considers Meghan to be "the one".

According to sources, the flame-haired Prince is sure his girlfriend is the woman of his dreams.

An insider said: "Harry has made no secret of the fact that he wants to marry her. She is the one."

Meghan is also making a good impression on Prince Harry's family as it's thought his father Prince Charles was "very impressed" when he met her earlier this year.

What's more, Prince Charles' wife the Duchess of Cornwall - who he married in 2005 - reportedly told a member of staff that the actress was a "very nice girl and very pleasant".