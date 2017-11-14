Miss International Beauty Pageant 2017: Who will win?

Miss Netherlands Nathalie Mogbelzada shows off her national costume during the Miss International Beauty Pageant final in Tokyo.

Miss China Shi Jia shows off her national costume during the Miss International Beauty Pageant final in Tokyo.

Miss Vietnam Huynh Thi Thuy Dung shows off her national costume during the Miss International Beauty Pageant final in Tokyo.

Miss Ecuador Jocelyn Mieles shows off her national costume during the Miss International Beauty Pageant final.

Miss Hong Kong Wing Wong shows off her national costume during the Miss International Beauty Pageant final.

Miss Spain Elizabeth Victoria Ledesma Laker

Miss Thailand Ratiyaporn Chookaew

Miss Taiwan Ling Tzu Hsieh Laker

Miss Malaysia Annie Wong Wei Wei

Miss India Ankita Kumari

Miss Nicaragua Helen Martinez Treminio

Miss Lebanon Dima Safi

Miss United Kingdom Ashley Powell Photo: AFP