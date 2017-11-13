Molly's Game replaces Kevin Spacey film at AFI Fest

Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut 'Molly's Game' will conclude the AFI Fest on November 16, replacing Kevin Spacey's 'All the Money in the World' in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations made against him.

The AFI has confirmed the Jessica Chastain-starred motion picture will take the place of the Ridley Scott-directed film for the conclusion of the event on November 16 at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Jacqueline Lyanga, AFI Fest Director, said: "Aaron Sorkin is an American master, and we are proud to shine a proper spotlight on his directorial debut, 'Molly's Game', on AFI Fest's closing night.

"As Sorkin embarks on this next chapter of his career, his talents are timely for a tribute as he brings his gift of crafting compelling narratives and complex characters to the story of female impresario Molly Bloom."

Sorkin's directorial debut tells the true story of Molly Bloom - played by Chastain - who ran an underground poker ring.

TriStar Pictures recently revealed it was pulling 'All The Money in the World' from the AFI Fest in the wake of sexual harassment and assault allegations made against Spacey.

Spacey's part in the movie, in which he was due to star as J Paul Getty, is set to be re-shot ahead of the film's December 22 release.

Christopher Plummer has joined the movie as the 'American Beauty' star's replacement, and it is said Sony Pictures and the cast and crew of the movie, which includes Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams, unanimously agreed to re-shoot all of Spacey's scenes.

Following TriStar's decision to pull 'All the Money in the World' from AFI Fest, they said in a statement: "'All the Money in the World' is a superb film and more than worthy of its place of honour in the AFI Fest.

"But given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn.

"However, a film is not the work of one person. There are over 800 other actors, writers, artists, craftspeople and crew who worked tirelessly and ethically on this film, some for years, including one of cinema's master directors.

"It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film. Accordingly, the film will open wide as planned on December 22."

AFI Fest added: "AFI Fest celebrates film as a collaborative art form. We support Sony's decision to postpone the premiere in order to ensure the thousands of people who worked together on this film are honored at a proper time and in a proper light."