Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay wedding ceremony

The second day festivities of the majestic Neil Nitin Mukesh Rukmini Sahay wedding continued on a grand scale. Inspired by a colorful ethnic decor, crepe drapes in pink orange and yellow contrasts brought the venue alive against the majestic backdrop of Sajjangarh Fort perched atop the Aravalli Range.

The entire set-up didn't complemented the finesse of the natural landscape and the detailed architecture of Radisson Blu.

The entrance was decorated with a genda flower curtain veil specially flown in from Kolkata and sweet smelling desi gulab.

The Victorian swings resembled a timeless scene from Radha Krihna's love story with couples enjoying the breathtaking view.

Most of the bride and grooms friends left their thumb impressions and goodwill messages on a tree of life cardboard which Neil will be framing in his new residence.

From turban makers who curated 45 different styles to parrot tarot card reader who saw a bevy of guests living up to know their future forecasts to women trying out different styles at the nail art and live bangle making counter, the mehendi ceremony felt like a complete mini festival.

The food was scrumptous right from the chaat to the parathas to Neil's favourite candy floss truck. Many fo the dishes on the menu took local inspiration such as Jodhpuri Kabuli Palao, Bikaner Ki Sangri, Jaipuri Kurkuri Bhindi, Jaisamandi Macchli and Rajgharane Ka Maas.

With the welcome placard citing verses from Nitin Mukesh's Chandi Ki Cycle Sone, the wedding organisers, Swati Agarwal from Event Organisers didn't spare any effort in ensuring full justice was done to the verses.

The bride and the groom entered the mehendi venue on a hand drawn rickshaw cycle while guests on every table were asked to fill up a questionnaire on "how well do you know the bride and the groom"

The photo booth was a larger than life cut out of Rajasthani puppets that moved everytime the dhol played and Neil made sure to entertain himself with Rukmini at this spot.

The men folk kept themselves entertained at the balloon shooting counter and at the hookah stations. Bhiwai folk artists showed their artistry with fire and swords.

The middle aged relaxed at the massage and champi centres chit chatting amongst one another.

Nitin Mukesh states, "The venue has been transformed into our private bungalow. I am ever so grateful to Radisson Blu for giving us a cherished lifetime memory. The one thing that I have loved about the set up is that a special silver showcase has been put up at the lobby area which has private and exclusive memories of the family, framed in glass and it such a thougtful and unconventional gesture by the hotel."

The take home goodies comprised of indigenous Mojri footwear from Patiala, Punjabi parandas from Ludhiana and attractive leheriya dupattas handpicked by Nishi Mukesh from the local bazaar.

The couple made a pretty picture as they color co-ordinated their attire with the decor and one another and Rukmini looked every inch of the flawless beauty in her deep brown mehendi that adorned her hands and floral jewellery framing her petite structure.

Later towards the evening the sangeet kickstarted with a series of well choreographed performances and Mukesh parivaar close family friends Rishi Kapoor and Pamela Chopra blessing the glowing couple in person. The decor was Arabic inspired.

Neil's friends danced on Tu Mera Hero, Kala Chasma, Nashe Si Chad Gayi while Naman's friends danced Batameez Dil and Neha's friends danced to Chittiyan Kalliyan.

Nishi and her friends danced to Navrahi Majhi and Nitin and his friends danced to to Oh Haseena and London Thumakada.

The highlight of the night was Nitin and Nishi's solo dance on Yahi Kahi Jiyaara while the Sahay family culminated the dance sequence with Nachange Saari Raat, Ye Mera Dil and Badan Pe Sitare.

Apart from the dances, Neil's aunt sung Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo and Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu while Pamela Chopra sung Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam.

Rishi Kapoor was seeing enjoying the company of Nitin Mukesh.

The party continued into the wee hours of the night as the guests let their hair down and excitedly looked forward to the last days merriment when the bride and groom will be take their final vows and walk down the aisle.