Nicole Scherzinger ready for marriage

The 39-year-old singer - who has been dating tennis star Grigor Dimitrov since 2015 - has revealed that she would love to settle down and tie the knot.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: "I'd like to get married one day.

"I'm looking for a wedding, my wedding. I think the heavens will sing when I get married."

'The X Factor' judge Nicole revealed that the show's contestants often try to flirt with her but she says she would never date one of them.

She explained: "It's charming when anyone's nice to you. When people come in and bring a little gift or they're sweet, it's nice.

"Simon [Cowell] even says, 'What I love about you guys, is you guys don't fall into that'. When I'm in work mode, I'm in work mode.

"I don't get involved with stuff like that. I'm in a different zone.

"Some of his other judges on his panels they get all cutesy and girly and go googly. But he says, 'You and Sharon really don't care, do you?'"

When reminded that former judge Cheryl Tweedy, 34, first met her current partner Liam Payne, 24, when he auditioned for the show, Nicole said: "Whatever works."

Meanwhile, Nicole previously admitted that her "greatest weakness" is love.

The former Pussycat Dolls star - who dated Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton before Grigor - believes she is a "fool for love" and says the "bravest thing" she has ever done is letting someone she loves go.

She said: "My greatest weakness is - I'm a fool for love. A real sucker ... The bravest thing I've ever done is loving someone and letting them go when you know it's not healthy for you, or serving you. Then you're finally loving yourself."