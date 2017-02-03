Not much for friends anymore: SRK

Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to entertain old friends now. On one hand while he has rejected Farah Khan’s next script, he is also too touchy about his film Raees and feels that the Hrithik Roshan camp is trying to pull his film down.

In a recent press meet post the success of his film Raees, Shah Rukh seemed pretty irritated when a reporter quizzed him on the collections of Raees. “There are too many figures doing the rounds in the market. It all depends on whose side are you on and why are you asking this question angrily?” snapped Shah Rukh.

SRK certainly was in no mood to entertain any negative feedback on the film. “It is not just about the collections. It is about a film,” he replied.

And while on SRK, we should also tell you that Farah Khan, one of SRK’s favorites who has directed him in films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, found her script being rejected by Shah Rukh Khan. Khan has asked her to now rework her script and return if she wants him to do the film.

The question here is, will he like the reworked script? Or is SRK looking at doing daring roles like the one in Fan and later in Raees?