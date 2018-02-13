Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Edinburgh

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a walkabout with Britain's Prince Harry on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, Scotland. (AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet Pony Major Mark Wilkinson and regimental mascot Cruachan IV during a walkabout on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, Scotland. (AP)

Meghan Markle speaks to wellwishers during a walkabout with Britain's Prince Harry on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, Scotland. (AP)

The recently engaged couple are on a one day tour to Edinburgh, and will visit the Castle and observe the firing of the One O'clock Gun. (REUTERS)

