Prince Harry 'excited' for wedding

Prince Harry is "excited" to tie the knot with Meghan Markle later this year, as he claims he's been looking forward to it "since the day he met her".

The 33-year-old royal and the American actress will start life as a married couple on May 19 when they complete their nuptials at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle, and whilst people around the globe are waiting with baited breath, no-one is more excited than the happy couple themselves.

During a visit to Edinburgh this week, well-wisher Maria Jordan got the chance to ask Prince Harry if he was looking forward to marrying the 36-year-old beauty, and told the Edinburgh Evening News afterwards: "I asked if he was excited for the wedding and Harry said 'I've been excited since the day I met her.' It was really nice."

The upcoming nuptials are less than 100 days away, and earlier this week, the happy couple revealed more details about the ceremony, including its start time.

In tweets posted to Kensington Palace's Twitter account, they said: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement.

"They are looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public and wanted to share the following details about their wedding on May 19th with you: "The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George's Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows.

"At 1pm the couple, now married, will undertake a Carriage Procession from St George's Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day. (sic)"

And in two further tweets, it was revealed the couple will then travel to St George's Hall for a reception, before Harry's father Prince Charles hosts a "private evening reception" for special guests.

The tweets read: "Following the service, there will be a reception at St George's Hall for the couple and the guests from the congregation.

"Later that evening, The Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family."