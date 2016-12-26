Prince Harry to visit Meghan Markle on Boxing Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look set to spend Boxing Day together.

The 32-year-old royal and the 35-year-old 'Suits' actress will be spending some of the festive period together as the flame-haired royal has decided to miss the royal family's traditional celebrations on December 26 at Sandringham to fly out to see the brunette beauty in Toronto, Canada.

Although it's not confirmed if they will be together in London instead.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Harry is desperate to be with her as soon as possible.

"Normally he'd be with the rest of the family, but seeing as William is at the Middletons' for Christmas it looks like he's being allowed to break with tradition."

However, Queen Elizabeth - Harry's grandmother - is believed to have allowed him to miss the family's arrangements as she knows how hard it must be for them to be apart.

The insider added: "The Queen has given her blessing to their relationship, so It's obvious everybody understands just how much they're missing each other and it looks like he's been given the all-clear to up sticks and bypass normal Boxing Day traditions."

It comes after reports the couple are set to spend New Year's Eve with one another, but it's not known if they will head to the 'Suits' star's home in Toronto or spend the festive break in London.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, the pair may even decide to meet in the middle and head to Los Angeles to bring in 2017.