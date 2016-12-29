Prince William and Duchess Catherine moving back to London?

Prince William and Duchess Catherine are reportedly moving back to London from Anmer Hall in Norfolk in order to take on more royal duties.

William, 34, is said to be considering quitting his job as a helicopter pilot in order to focus on being a full-time royal and the couple are planning to leave Anmer Hall in Norfolk for Kensington Palace, London.

They have enrolled their son, three-year-old Prince George, in the £6,500-a-term Wetherby School in London, the same pre-prep establishment William and his brother, Prince Harry, attended.

A source told the Daily Telegraph: "The Duke, in particular, has a lot of thinking to do over the Christmas and New Year period.

"He has his job as an Air Ambulance pilot, which he enjoys very much, but he also wants to take on more royal duties, as does the Duchess.

"Decisions about schooling and nurseries are all part of that."

William and Catherine are said to be keen to take on more royal duties and are especially passionate about their mental health advocacy work.

The insider said: "They want to be in a position that when they are asked to do more, they are in a position to say yes.

"The Prince of Wales wants a slimmed-down monarchy and that will also have an effect in terms of the number of duties carried out by each of the core members.

"Also their ambition for their charitable side is increasing. The impact of the Heads Together mental health campaign, in particular, is making them want to be more active on the issues they care most about."