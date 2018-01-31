Prince William and Duchess Catherine use IKEA furniture

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, kit their children's rooms out in IKEA flat-pack furniture.

The royal couple made a visit to ArkDes, Sweden's national centre for architecture and design in Stockholm, during the first of their two-day trip to the country's capital on Tuesday and whilst there, they met with global furniture brands including Swedish brand IKEA.

And when speaking to the company's head of design Marcus Engman, they revealed that they use the flat-pack furniture - which is known for being affordable and well suited to smaller spaces - in the bedrooms of their two children Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two.

Marcus said: "They also revealed that they have IKEA pieces for the children's rooms. I'm proud that we can suit everybody. That's what we want Ikea to be - for the many people of the world, both royalty and ordinary people."

During their visit to the architectural centre, pregnant Duchess Catherine, 36, was spotted enjoying a moment's rest on an armchair after being shown around the facility.

In various snaps shared from the visit on Kensington Palace's Twitter account, William, 35, and Catherine are also seen looking at models for new and innovative designs.

A series of tweets shared on the account read: "The Duke and Duchess arrive at ArkDes, Sweden's national centre for architecture and design, to attend an event celebrating architectural collaboration and the best of Swedish design #RoyalVisitSweden

"TRH meet some of Sweden's most iconic and global furniture brands - including IKEA - and some of the country's up-and-coming homeware designers #RoyalVisitSweden (sic)"

Elsewhere during their trip of Stockholm, the pair engaged in a game of bandy hockey, had lunch with the country's monarch King Carl XVI Gustaf, and walked along Stockholm's famous cobbled streets with Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel.

After their second day in Sweden on Wednesday the pair will spend two days in Oslo, Norway.