Prince William: Harry hasn't asked me to be best man yet

Prince William has revealed his brother Prince Harry is yet to ask him to be his best man, and joked it could be a "sensitive subject".

The 35-year-old royal is expected to take on the role at his brother's wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19 but the flame-haired prince is clearly making his sibling wait to find out, and William joked it "could be a sensitive subject".

He said: "He hasn't asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject."

William has also admitted he is "trying to see what I can do" about being able to attend the FA Cup final in his role of President of the FA on the same date as his brother's nuptials, when asked by former England star Rio Ferdinand if he will be able to go.

The prince made the revelation as he joined staff, volunteers, and supporters of charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) for a group discussion about their new Best Man Project initiative, to promote the idea men shouldn't wait until a wedding to prove they are a great friend.

During the chat, William opened up about his relationship with Harry and admitted how important it has been for them to speak about their emotions, particularly since the passing of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 at the age of 36.

William said: "Our relationship is closer than it's been because of the situation we've been through.

"Losing our mother at a young age, it's helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You're like-minded. You go through similar things, it's a bond and it's something you know you've tackled together and come out better for it.

"That's the thing about being a best mate, inevitable one of you is sometimes on an up while the other is on a down.

"You're always there for each other."