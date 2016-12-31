Priyanka Chopra happy for Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch trailer may have been a let-down for fans as well as her, but then the actress wants her junior from the Hindi film industry Deepika Padukone to do well.

“I am very happy for Deepika. I really hope that she gets the kind of recognition that she wants. Her film’s trailer is looking amazing, I wish her the best for xXx,” says Priyanka.

As for Deepika, she is gung ho about the fact that her film will first hit Indian shores before its worldwide release. “xXx: Return of Xander Cage will first have an India release before it hits the rest of the world,” informs Deepika. Since the Indian Standard Time (IST) is ahead of the Pacific Standard Time (PST), the film co-starring Vin Diesel and directed by DJ Caruso will be seen by Indian audiences and they will give their verdict on the film first.

With Deepika occupying substantial space in the film, it does seem that the makers will also hope for a good opening for the film in India. Vin Diesel is also the producer of the film and that makes it doubly important for him as well.

xXX Return of Xander Cage is the third in the series of the xXx films with the first one called xXx releasing in 2002, the sequel xXx: State of the Union coming three years later in 2005. The third part comes a good eleven years later.