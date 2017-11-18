Ranbir says no to romance

Ranbir Kapoor has decided to stay away from romance for the time being. Before you jump the gun, let us inform you that we are not talking about his personal life.

The actor who will next be seen as Sanjay Dutt in the biopic of the star directed by Rajkumar Hirani for Fox Star and then in the Ayan Mukherji superhero flick Brahmastra, has decided not to romance or try romantic comedies on the big screen.

“The failure of Jagga Jasoos has impacted Ranbir a lot. He understands that he needs to do a variety of characters now before people stop offering him such roles. He is still a big star and has a strong box office appeal apart from a brand value with the film corporates. The rushes of the Dutt biopic are superb and Ranbir now realises that he needs to change his route quickly,” informs our source.

Ranbir recently rejected two straight romantic film offers and asked for the makers to come up with some more interesting scripts that he could work in. Interestingly one of his earliest career choices was a film called Wake Up Sid where he starred opposite Konkona Sen Sharma.