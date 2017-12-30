Ranveer-Deepika’s Lankan New Year?

How can Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone avoid getting spotted together even when they are? “They should wear masks or go under water! Well, that’s exactly what they have planned.

Well, Ranveer Singh landed in Sri Lanka on Thursday and he along with DP are planning to make the best of the time and usher in the New Year.

Deepika who is in Vienna at the moment is expected to join Ranveer in the island anytime now. “The couple is going snorkelling and will be spending time with each other. There are people in Sri Lanka who can identify them, but then it is a country that lets people be at peace and does not intrude into the privacy. So, they will be able to spend quality time with each other,” informs our source.