Rita Ora attends MTV EMAs red carpet in bathrobe

Host Rita Ora shocked fans when she arrived on the MTV EMAs red carpet in a bathrobe but it turned out to be part of a skit to open the awards ceremony.

The 'I Will Never Let You Down' hitmaker - who is hosting the Sunday night festivities - shocked fans when she posed for photographers in a dressing gown and had a towel wrapped around her head.

It turned out that her bathrobe red carpet outfit was part of a skit to open the show, where a VT showed her being invited last minute to host the show and then rushing onto the London Underground in just a towel to make it to the ceremony at the SSE Arena in Wembley, north west London.

After Eminem's opening performance, Rita - who was wearing the same dressing gown and her trainers - apologised to everyone for not being ready in time.

The 26-year-old singer had previously expressed her excitement at hosting the awards ceremony.

She shared: "I'm so excited to be hosting this year's MTV EMAs in my hometown. I still remember how much fun my first EMAs was in Frankfurt in 2012, when I performed 'RIP.' I can't wait to get back on the stage to host and perform. Worlds will collide on this global stage come Nov. 12, so get ready.

"It's huge. To have it at Wembley, such an iconic venue with so much history, it is going to be a great night."

And Rita was thrilled about being able to give people some entertainment and relief in tough political times.

She added: "We just really want to focus on what the show is about, which is MTV Europe Music Awards. We plan to bring a form of spirit and hope into a music awards show, especially being in London. There are a lot of things that have happened this year, and it's really important to just be proud of where you are from."