Rob Kardashian's family want him to leave Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian's relatives reportedly want him to leave Blac Chyna but he wants to stay in the relationship.

Some of the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's relatives want the 29-year-old star to wipe the slate clean and end his relationship with his fiancée, with whom he has one-month-old daughter Dream.

A source told People magazine: "They don't support the relationship. At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, 'We told you so Rob. You deserve better.' But Rob won't listen to them. He wants to be with Chyna."

It comes after a source claimed the Kardashians don't want "anything to do" with Rob's relationship with Chyna.

They said: "The sisters don't want anything to do with this relationship. They see how fake it is. It's so unhealthy for their brother. They see how Chyna is using their family for fame and money and they aren't going to let it happen anymore. The family accepted her but since Chyna is now showing who she really is, they don't want anything to do with her. They have real-life problems going on and are trying to have a positive New Year and not this drama."

And despite Chyna walking out on Rob over the weekend, the insider claims everything is alright between the couple now.

They added: "Whatever people might think about the situation, the emotion during the weekend was 100 percent authentic. This argument got a lot of attention, but honestly, this was kind of like a normal tiff for them. They always have these up and downs.

"Everything is fine between them now. Rob has promised to get some help for self-esteem and jealousy issues. They are both committed to making this work. Ultimately, they both love one another. As for whether they will last, who knows? But they're both going to try."