Ronda Rousey was giddy with pure joy on wedding day

Ronda Rousey was "giddy with pure joy" on her wedding day, when she tied the knot with Travis Browne.

The UFC fighter tied the knot with Travis Browne last week and her dress designer Galia Lahav has revealed Ronda was "so excited" about marrying her dream man.

She said: "I can honestly say I have never seen a bride more excited to marry their dream man! She was the epitome of a 'blushing bride' and was so giddy with pure joy."

And Galia also revealed it was "love at first sight" for Ronda when she saw the dress.

She added to People Style magazine: "Knowing that her intimate wedding was going to be outdoors in a tropical location, she wanted something that wasn't over-the-top, but wanted something classy and feminine that would look timeless in her photos.

"She looked great in everything and liked quite a few of our gowns, but the Harper was by far the favourite and it ended up being basically love at first sight for her. And it came in from production fitting her perfectly - it truly looked like the gown was made with her in mind."

Ronda and Travis tied the knot in a backyard wedding in Hawaii on Saturday August 26.

Photo: Instagram

Captioning a black and white photo of the couple on their big day, Travis wrote: "What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017 (sic)"

And speaking about the wedding plans, she previously revealed: "He's Hawaiian so we're gonna do kinda like a backyard, Mexican Corona party - but, like, in Hawaii."