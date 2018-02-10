Rosie Huntington-Whiteley struggles with social media

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is very aware of the "positives and negatives" of social media.

The 30-year-old model - who has seven-month-old son Jack with her fiancé Jason Statham - is careful about what she posts on Instagram because she doesn't want to fuel the insecurities of her impressionable followers as she knows how other people's updates can make her feel.

In an interview in the new issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: "I think it's really important that young people are aware of the positives and the negatives of social media. I mean, I can't say it always makes me feel good when I'm scrolling through it. You're constantly aware of what everybody else is doing."

Rosie's Autograph range of lingerie for Marks & Spence has been hugely successful and thinks it's because she has so much experience of the "female form", which has informed her designs.

She said: "I'm a woman first and foremost. I'm a modern-day woman who wants the same out of my lingerie and my fragrance and beauty as I think most other women do. So that obviously really helps ... I've been completely immersed in the industry since I was 16 years old ... and I've been lucky enough to work with some of the best designers and the best stylists. And you're in fittings and design headquarters in Paris and New York and you pick stuff up. You just learn. On an average day I get changed up to 10, 15 times at work. You really learn the female form, you learn the way things are made. You work with a tailor every day, you understand how a seam here, a seam there [can] change the way the body looks ... I've always felt like we were designing or making a brand by women, for women."