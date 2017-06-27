Royal Family 'cross' with Prince Harry for wanting to quit

The Royal Family is reportedly "cross" with Prince Harry for claiming he wanted to quit his royal duties in a recent interview.

The 32-year-old royal recently took part in a candid interview in which he touched on a number of controversial topics, including admitting he once "wanted out" of the Royal Family and claimed "no-one" wants to take over as the monarch when Queen Elizabeth passes away.

But it has now been reported that his "soul bearing" - which has also seen him give candid interviews on the passing of his mother Princess Diana 20 years ago - is becoming too much for the rest of the family who say it "must stop".

Penny Junor - who has written biographies for several royals including Prince Harry and his father Prince Charles - said: "Everyone's cross with Harry but he's searingly honest and that's what the public loves about him.

"He's had a difficult life, a difficult childhood and adolescence. He went completely off the rails at one point but he's come good and been a fantastic soldier and airman. However, I think there comes a point when it must stop. They can't constantly be baring their souls."

Penny added that whilst she doesn't think 68-year-old Prince Charles - who is the heir to the throne - will be pleased by the comments made by his son about the monarchy, he also isn't "hankering" for the throne.

She added to the Daily Express newspaper: "I don't imagine Prince Charles will be overjoyed by the comments but he's not sitting there hankering for the job."

It comes after Prince Harry - who is the younger brother of 35-year-old Prince William, who is second in line to the throne - said he didn't think any of the royal family want to be the next monarch.

He claimed: "Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time."