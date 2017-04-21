Salman Khan’s demanding girlfriend

Salman Khan has never had a girlfriend with so many demands. Iulia Vantur seems to be topping the list when it comes to being a demanding girlfriend.

Salman got Iulia has musical break with his old friend and composer Himesh Reshammiya and helped Iulia launch her career as a singer.

Then he apparently gifted her a house and a car as well.

Last heard, he had also ensured that she has sung a song in his film Tubelight which also has chorus singers living in his building.

So why did Iulia get upset with her alleged boyfriend?

Well, Iulia has been learning dancing for a while now and she was keen to accompany Salman on his Da Bang Tour and perform with him or even solo on stage.

Salman however, refused to entertain this suggestion and asked the Romanian model and TV show presenter to work harder on herself before getting herself into shows of this kind.

It did not go down well with lulia and she was upset for a couple of days. Apparently during this period, she developed the jealous girlfriend syndrome and even skipped a lunch organised by Alvira Khan where Katrina Kaif was also invited.

