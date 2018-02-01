Salman may not be able to beat Aamir

Despite a roaring start, the Tiger seems to have run out of steam in the face of the Padmaavat storm.

Tiger Zinda Hai which was holding very strongly till last week, not doing very badly during its sixth weekend sees it's collections slowly petering out. Trade pundits who had earlier calculated that Tiger Zinda Hai would not just beat PK's record but will also challenge the all time number 1, again an Aamir Khan starter Dangal, will fall short.

"Despite the release of Padmaavat, Tiger Zinda Hai managed to collect Rs 65 Lakhs on Friday, Rs 48 Lakhs on Saturday and Rs 66 Lakhs on Sunday. But as Monday approached, the film has only collected Rs 21 lakh each on Monday and Tuesday and 23 lakh on Wednesday and may not be able to have legs enough to reach PK," informs the trade source.

Aamir Khan's Dangal had collected Rs 380 crore, followed by PK with Rs 340 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai at the moment stands at Rs 338 crore.